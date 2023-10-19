HDFC Bank distributes Rs 42 cr to fractional shareholders of HDFC Ltd

HDFC Bank on Thursday said it has distributed Rs 42.40 crore to fractional shareholders of HDFC Ltd through a trust created after the merger with its parent.

The reverse merger of HDFC Bank with HDFC Ltd was effective from July 1, 2023.

As per the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation, HDFC Bank will issue and allot to eligible shareholders 42 new equity shares of the face value of Re 1 each, credited as fully paid-up, for every 25 equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each fully paid-up held by such shareholders in HDFC Ltd as on the record date -- July 13, 2023.

The fractional entitlements were consolidated, and the aggregate of such fractions was rounded up to the next whole number and allotted directly to 'HDFC Bank Unclaimed factional amount 2023', a trust managed by Axis Trustee Services Ltd, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

HDFC Bank did not issue fractional shares, entitlements or rights to any shareholders of erstwhile HDFC Ltd.

However, it said, all fractional entitlements were consolidated and rounded up to the next whole number of 2.80 lakh fully paid up equity shares and allotted directly to 'HDFC Bank Unclaimed factional amount 2023'.

The Trustee completed the distribution of sale proceeds on October 13, after deducting the expenses incurred and applicable Income Tax, it said.

Also Read Weighed by earnings hit, HDFC Bank may not perform in near-term: Analysts HDFC Bank: Despite merger, stock may remain sideways, caution analysts HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: The story behind success of housing finance behemoth Dish TV's minority shareholders reach out to ministry on EGM delay HDFC Bank to report first quarterly result after merger; what to expect? Go First extends flight cancellation till Nov 30 citing operational reasons Govt not to restrict PC, laptop, and other IT hardware products imports Google should bring Tensor chip plant in India in 3 years: Vaishnaw With Pixel phones, Google set to be trusted Make in India partner Gulf carrier Emirates to offer premium economy class on A380 India flights