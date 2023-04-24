close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

HDFC Bank to buy stake in Griha, gets Singapore regulatory body's approval

The proposed agreement is subject to approval from the market regulator Sebi

BS Web Team New Delhi

HDFC Bank is one of the leading private banks in the country and was among the first to receive approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to set up a private sector bank in 1994

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 5:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

HDFC Ltd received approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore for the acquisition of shares in Griha Pte by HDFC Bank, the company declared in an exchange filing on Monday.
Griha Pte is a wholly-owned subsidiary of HDFC Investments. The company’s ultimate holding corporation is HDFC Ltd.

The proposed agreement is subject to approval from the market regulator Sebi in respect of change in control of certain subsidiaries of HDFC Limited. After the acquisition, HDFC Bank will acquire directly or indirectly, 20 per cent or more of the issued share capital of Griha Pte.
Griha is a boutique private equity fund manager specialising in real estate private equity investments in India. The firm is registered with the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a fund management company.

HDFC Bank is one of the leading private banks in the country and was among the first to receive approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to set up a private sector bank in 1994.

Also Read

HDFC Bank shares fall post Q3 as moderating loan, deposit growth weighs

HDFC Bank: Analysts see muted profit growth in Q4 amid higher provisions

HDFC Bank stock's re-rating still some time away, say analysts

HDFC Bank Q3: PAT may grow up to 20% YoY; margin, asset quality seen steady

HDFC Bank files petition for NCLT approval to the proposed merger

Nykaa appoints new CFO, CTO and other new leaders to drive growth

IPCA Labs to buy 33.4% stake in Unichem Laboratories for Rs 1,034 crore

MapMyIndia reports PAT up 23% to Rs 108 cr, reaches over 850 customers

Delhi HC asks CCI to take up ADIF's complaints against Google by April 26

HCL bucks the trend; says it intends to hire as others continue to fire

Topics : HDFC Bank acquisition

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 5:29 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Tata Motors ties up with Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar to sell vehicles

Tata Motors
1 min read

Airtel teams up with Secure Meters to deploy NB-IoT powered smart meters

Airtel, Sunil Mittal
2 min read

HDFC Bank to buy stake in Griha, gets Singapore regulatory body's approval

Image
1 min read

Nykaa appoints new CFO, CTO and other new leaders to drive growth

Nykaa, beauty care products
2 min read

IPCA Labs to buy 33.4% stake in Unichem Laboratories for Rs 1,034 crore

Deals, mergers,
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Adani Ports & SEZ starts first bond buyback after Hindenburg report

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read
Premium

Earnings boost lifts early bird results; profit up 15.2% in March quarter

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
4 min read
Premium

In tie-up with EL&N, Reliance to bring 'Instagrammable' cafes to India

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
4 min read

IndusInd Bank Q4FY23 results: Net profit jumps 50% to Rs 2,040 crore

indusind bank
2 min read

Wipro board of directors to consider proposal to buyback of equity shares

Wipro
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon