Business Standard

Centre gets huge dividend tranche of Rs 5,001 crore as dividend from ONGC

The Central government on Monday received a huge dividend tranche of Rs 5,001 crore from the Maharatna company ONGC.

Topics
ONGC | BSE NSE | Oil and Natural Gas Corporation

IANS  |  New Delhi 

ONGC
Photo: Bloomberg

The Central government on Monday received a huge dividend tranche of Rs 5,001 crore from the Maharatna company ONGC.

This was informed by Secretary in the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), Tuhin Kanta Pandey.

On November 11, the government had received about Rs 690 crore from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) as dividend tranche.

A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings to its shareholders and is determined by the company's board of directors.

Dividends are often distributed quarterly and may be paid out as cash or in the form of reinvestment in additional stock.

Common shareholders of dividend-paying companies are eligible to receive a distribution as long as they own the stock before the ex-dividend date.

--IANS

ans/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 17:28 IST

`
