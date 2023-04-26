

The first year premium during the first quarter was Rs 4,467 crore as compared to Rs 2,575 crore — an increase of 73.5 per cent. Private sector life insurer HDFC Life reported Rs 358.6-crore net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, marginally higher than the Rs 357.5 crore reported in the same period last year.



For the full year FY23, net profit grew by 13 per cent to Rs 1,360 crore. Net premium during the quarter rose to Rs 19,426.57 crore from Rs 14,289.66 crore — an increase of 36 per cent.



She said there was an increase in the protection share in total new business premium to from 24 per cent in FY22 to 29 per cent in FY29. “We closed the year with a strong growth of 27 per cent in individual WRP [weighted received premium] with a market share of 16.5 per cent and 10.8 per cent in the private and overall sector, respectively, clocking expansion of 40 and 70 basis points,” said Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO, HDFC Life.

Also Read HDFC Bank shares fall post Q3 as moderating loan, deposit growth weighs HDFC Bank: Analysts see muted profit growth in Q4 amid higher provisions HDFC Bank stock's re-rating still some time away, say analysts HDFC Bank Q3: PAT may grow up to 20% YoY; margin, asset quality seen steady HDFC Q3 profit jumps 13% YoY to Rs 3,691 crore, AUM grows 13% to Rs 7 trn NCPCR asks Bournvita manufacturer to remove 'misleadings ads', sends notice Abbott recalls a batch of thyroid disorder drug for labelling error Poonawalla Fincorp's net income doubles to Rs 181 cr in March quarter Dalmia executes definitive agreements with JAL to acquire cement assets Mass loses appeal: In India's smartphone market, premium means business



The new business margins for FY23 was 27.6 per cent, as compared to 27.4 per cent in FY22. Its solvency ratio improved to 203 per cent from 176 per cent. “Our overall protection APE [annualised premium equivalent] grew by about 20 per cent in FY23. Retail protection trends remain encouraging with sequential growth being over 50 per cent and YoY growth being over 40 per cent in Q4,” she said.

HDFC Life also said it appointed Bhaskar Ghosh as independent director on the board and Niraj Shah as a whole-time director, designated as executive director and chief financial officer. Both appointments are subject to shareholders’ approval.