Hero MotoCorp appoints company insider Niranjan Gupta as new CEO

Hero MotoCorp Ltd, India's biggest two-wheeler maker by volume, on Thursday named company insider Niranjan Gupta as its chief executive officer

Reuters BENGALURU
Hero Motocorp

Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 10:29 PM IST
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Hero MotoCorp Ltd, India's biggest two-wheeler maker by volume, on Thursday named company insider Niranjan Gupta as its chief executive officer.

Gupta, currently chief financial officer at Hero MotoCorp, played a role in forming the bike maker's partnerships with Harley Davidson and electric-motorcycle maker Zero Motorcycles, the company said.

Pawan Munjal, Hero MotoCorp's current chief executive, will remain with the company as an executive chairman and full-time director on the board.

The development comes months after the company named Gupta as its head of strategy and M&A in December last year.

 

(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Topics : Hero MotoCorp | Companies

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 8:45 PM IST

