Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.37%)
65628.14 + 240.98
Nifty (0.48%)
19528.80 + 93.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.47%)
5793.80 + 84.10
Nifty Midcap (0.98%)
39830.35 + 384.75
Nifty Bank (0.32%)
44578.30 + 142.20
Heatmap

Hero MotoCorp approves Rs 550 cr additional investment in Ather Energy

The company's board, at its meeting held on September 4, 2023, has approved an investment of up to Rs 550 crore in the Rights issue of Ather Energy, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing

Hero Motocorp

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 7:12 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Hero MotoCorp on Monday said it will invest an additional Rs 550 crore in Ather Energy.
The company's board, at its meeting held on September 4, 2023, has approved an investment of up to Rs 550 crore in the Rights issue of Ather Energy, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.
The investment is subject to the execution of definitive documents and completion of certain conditions customary to a transaction of this nature, it added.
Prior to the proposed investment, Hero MotoCorp's shareholding in Ather stood at 33.1 per cent, the country's largest two-wheeler said.

Also Read

Ather Energy to make net profit in 24 months, plans to raise more funds

Focusing on budget-oriented buyers, Ather to launch 450S to gain mkt share

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

Hero MotoCorp launches its popular motorcycle Passion+ at Rs 76,301

We must join hands to tackle climate change: CII Eenrgy Conference

Omaxe says promoters Rohtas Goel, Sunil Goel settled dispute amicably

FSIB recommends Vinay Tonse for MD position in State Bank of India

Government invites bids to engage asset valuer for IDBI Bank sale

New Zee-TV Zulu channel will be catalyst for social cohesion: Zulu King

Bharti Airtel to purchase 23,000 Mwh of renewable energy in Q4FY24

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hero MotoCorp Ather Energy Investment

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 7:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesTeachers' Day 2023 wishesICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon