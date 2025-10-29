Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 05:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hero MotoCorp rides into France with Hunk 440 to boost global footprint

Hero MotoCorp rides into France with Hunk 440 to boost global footprint

India's largest two-wheeler maker marks its French debut through a partnership with GD France, expanding its European presence after Italy, Spain, and the UK

Hunk 440

The Hunk 440, compliant with Euro 5+ and EU standards, is positioned in the A2 performance segment. (Photo: Company website)

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday announced its entry into the French market, marking its 52nd international presence. The move comes through a distribution partnership with GD France, strengthening the company’s European operations after expansions in Italy, Spain, and the UK.
 
Hero showcases Euro 5+ range at Paris debut 
The official debut took place at the UTAC Mortefontaine proving ground near Paris, where Hero showcased its Euro 5+ motorcycle range led by the Hunk 440. The company said the expansion aligns with its plan to grow its footprint across key European markets through local partnerships.
 
Partnership strengthens Hero’s European strategy 
 
Sanjay Bhan, executive vice-president at Hero MotoCorp, said the French entry represents a step in its global growth strategy.

“Our partnership with GD France strengthens our European presence. The Hunk 440 is designed for riders seeking reliability, performance, and accessible ownership,” he said.
 
Hunk 440 tailored for European riders 
The Hunk 440, compliant with Euro 5+ and EU standards, is positioned in the A2 performance segment. It features a 440cc engine generating 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 36 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm, with dual-channel ABS, 320 mm front and 240 mm rear discs, KYB USD forks, LED lighting, and a digital TFT display with navigation.
 
The model will be available in two colour options — Twilight Blue and Phantom Black — priced at €3,599 including VAT, which is approximately ₹3.7 lakh.
 
Network expansion across France planned by 2028 
Under the partnership, GD France will establish more than 30 sales and service outlets initially, expanding to over 50 by 2026 and achieving full network deployment by 2028. The distributor will also oversee after-sales operations, including technical service and warranty support.
 
Hero offers extended warranty for French customers 
Ghislain Guiot, CEO of GD France, said the collaboration aims to deliver reliable products and a consistent ownership experience supported by a countrywide network.
 
Hero MotoCorp is offering a standard three-year warranty on its motorcycles in France, extended to five years under a launch promotion.
 
Global leader with expanding international footprint 
Headquartered in New Delhi, Hero MotoCorp is the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer by volume, with a customer base exceeding 125 million across 52 markets.

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

