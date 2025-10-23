Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Hero MotoCorp enters UK market, partners with MotoGB for distribution

Hero MotoCorp enters UK market, partners with MotoGB for distribution

The UK entry marks the company's 51st international market, strengthening its footprint across Europe, it added

Hero MotoCorp is accelerating its transformation toward sustainable, future ready mobility solutions, with their emerging mobility business - Vida.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Homegrown two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Thursday announced its foray into the United Kingdom in partnership with MotoGB.

The company will introduce its advanced Euro 5+ range, featuring Hunk 440, designed to meet the growing demand for high-performance motorcycles in the region, as part of its UK launch, MotoCorp said in a statement.

"Following our foray into Italy and Spain, our partnership with MotoGB further strengthens our European footprint," Hero MotoCorp Executive Vice President Sanjay Bhan said.

He further said, "The launch of Hunk 440 reflects our deep understanding of UK riders - a motorcycle that stays true to the core of motorcycling while offering style, performance and reliability in an accessible package."  Hero MotoCorp said Lancashire-based distributor MotoGB will make its product range available to customers in the UK, initially through a network of over 25 official sales and service outlets.

 

The partnership plans to expand to more than 35 locations by 2026, it added.

"Both Hero MotoCorp and MotoGB share a deep commitment to putting customers first and ensuring a seamless ownership experience, supported by a robust sales and service network across the country," MotoGB General Manager Matt Kay said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

