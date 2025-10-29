Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 02:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Lexus unveils futuristic six-wheel concept car at Japan Mobility Show 2025

Lexus unveils futuristic six-wheel concept car at Japan Mobility Show 2025

The company, which once worked to catch up with European automakers, now seeks to move beyond imitation toward innovation and originality

toyota, ls concept car, lexus

Long known for its flagship LS sedan, where the 'L' stands for luxury and 'S' for sedan, the new design reimagines it entirely. Photo: Toyota

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Toyota Motor Corp’s luxury arm, Lexus, unveiled a futuristic six-wheel LS Concept van at the Japan Mobility Show 2025 in Tokyo, designed to maximise space and comfort for high-end travel.
 
The bold concept represents a major step in Lexus’s transformation. Long known for its flagship LS sedan, where the 'L' stands for luxury and 'S' for sedan, the new design reimagines it entirely. According to a company statement, Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda redefined the 'S' in LS to mean "space", underlining a more imaginative future for the brand.

Focus on innovation

Toyoda explained that while Toyota’s Crown once led its luxury segment, the LS was its first step into competing with European premium marques.
 
 
However, now it is time to go further, he said. The company, which once worked to catch up with European automakers, now seeks to move beyond imitation toward innovation and originality. “We should revisit the LS starting point and rethink what a chauffeur-driven flagship for Lexus should be, without limiting ourselves to a sedan," he added. 

Also Read

Toyota

Toyota Motor posts record first-half as US offsets Japan and China

Toyota Motor used vehicles displayed for sale at a dealership in Tokyo

Toyota arm keeping 150 million cars on road emerges as top earner

Akio Toyoda

Toyota shareholders vote to reappoint Akio Toyoda as chairman of group

Toyota, Toyota logo

Toyota Industries receives $33 billion buyout offer from group companies

Toyota, Toyota logo

Toyota Industries likely to accept $42 billion takeover bid by group firms

 
The new design direction for Lexus is guided by two words: "discover" and "imitate no one". Toyoda said, “People expect quietness, comfort, and the ability to conquer any road from Lexus. A six-wheeled vehicle must deliver all of that, and I am confident our team will succeed.”

Redefining luxury

Apart from this, the company also introduced the first model under its redefined Century brand, a striking red coupe, which marks a significant shift from the traditionally formal Century sedan. Toyota aims to make the Century a global symbol of Japanese craftsmanship and innovation, separate from its premium Lexus brand.
 
“The Century didn’t have a clearly defined place,” Toyoda said in a company statement, explaining the decision to establish it as a standalone brand. “Lexus was like the eldest son, steady and reliable, while Toyota played the role of the younger brother. But for true luxury, we needed something above even Lexus,” he said.
 
Toyoda added that as a mass-market manufacturer, Toyota traditionally prioritised high-volume models, but the Century brand will allow the company to move beyond that and redefine luxury on Japanese terms. In a statement, the company said Toyoda personally oversaw the brand’s positioning, ensuring the Century would stand apart “in a class of its own.”

Nissan, Mazda, BYD showcase vehicles

Other automakers, including Nissan and Mazda, also showcased their next-generation vehicles at the event. Nissan revealed its upcoming Elgrand premium minivan, featuring a hybrid e-Power system, which will be launched by March 2027. The company plans to boost sales through electrified models like the Elgrand and Leaf EV.
 
Meanwhile, Mazda focused on sustainable technology, displaying a carbon dioxide capture device, algae-based carbon-neutral fuel, and its latest CX-5 SUV, highlighting its strategy to make traditional engines cleaner instead of a complete shift to electrification.
 
China’s BYD also made headlines with its first “kei” electric minicar for Japan, the report said, adding that kei cars account for over 30 per cent of sales in the country. The electric vehicle will launch next year, competing directly with Honda and Suzuki.

Japan Mobility Show 2025

The Japan Mobility Show 2025, formerly known as the Tokyo Motor Show, started this week in Tokyo. Organised by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, the event features over 510 exhibitors, including automakers, parts makers, and startups.

More From This Section

Indian Oil

Indian Oil to form trading JV with Vitol to expand global footprint

JSW Steel, JSW

JSW Steel lays groundwork for low-carbon exports as EU's CBAM looms

BPCL, Bharat petroleum

BPCL buys crude from every place including Russia based on viability: CMD

solar, solar power, china

Goldi Solar sees over ₹1,400 cr capital infusion from Havells India, others

Honda

Honda unveils electric SUV concept; to debut in Indian market in 2027

Topics : Toyota Motor Toyota Motor Corp Toyota Lexus Toyota cars Auto industry BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWorld Stroke Day 2025BSFI Summit 2025Top Stocks To BuyQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon