Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 11:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Hero MotoCorp unveils micro electric four-wheeler under VIDA Novus range

Hero MotoCorp unveils micro electric four-wheeler under VIDA Novus range

The company also launched various sustainable and intelligent mobility solutions, including a portable, wearable micro mobility device, NEX 1, and an electric trike, NEX 2

Hero MotoCorp is accelerating its transformation toward sustainable, future ready mobility solutions, with their emerging mobility business - Vida.

The company also showcased a micro electric vehicle with four wheels, NEX 3, along with two concept electric motorcycles, VIDA Concept Ubex and VIDA Project VxZ, among others, here at the global two-wheeler exhibition EICMA 2025.

Press Trust of India Milan
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday unveiled a micro electric four-wheeler under a new 'Novus' range from its emerging mobility business unit VIDA.

The company also launched various sustainable and intelligent mobility solutions, including a portable, wearable micro mobility device, NEX 1, and an electric trike, NEX 2.

The company also showcased a micro electric vehicle with four wheels, NEX 3, along with two concept electric motorcycles, VIDA Concept Ubex and VIDA Project VxZ, among others, here at the global two-wheeler exhibition EICMA 2025.

"Novus symbolises renewal and reinvention...(it) reimagines how the world will move, shaping a future that's inspiring, intelligent and inclusive," Hero MotoCorp Executive Chairman Pawan Munjal told reporters here.

 

The NEX 3 is an "all-weather personal EV that offers the safety and comfort of four wheels in an elegant and versatile form, for both urban and rural journeys, Munjal said.

Also Read

hero motocorp

Hero MotoCorp down 5%; why world's largest 2W maker is under pressure?

Stocks to Watch today

Stocks to Watch today, Nov 4: Bharti Airtel, Titan, Hero MotoCorp, Cipla

Hunk 440

Hero MotoCorp rides into France with Hunk 440 to boost global footprint

hero motocorp

Hero MotoCorp enters UK market, partners with MotoGB for distribution

markets, stock markets, stock market, trading, technical analysis, technical, trading

Samvat 2082: Axis Securities, Geojit, PL Capital reveal top Muhurat picks

It is a tandem seating (front and back) two-seater electric vehicle with four wheels.

Hero MotoCorp said its new VIDA Novus portfolio embodies the company's future of mobility, which is "intelligent, sustainable, and seamlessly integrated into everyday life".

The company also announced the European launch of the VIDA VX2 urban scooter.

Besides, it also showcased VIDA Concept Ubex, VIDA's first global electric motorcycle, and VIDA Project VxZ, developed in collaboration with Zero Motorcycles USA.

Hero MotoCorp also announced VIDA DIRT.E Series, a new line of off-road electric motorcycles of its electric brand VIDA.

It showcased DIRT.E K3, an electric motorcycle for children from ages 4 to 10 years, and DIRT.E MX7 Racing Concept, a high-performance, agile electric off-road motorcycle.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Anil Ambani

Reliance Group says no impact on business operations due to attachment

Pizza Hut

Yum Brands says it's reviewing options, may sell Pizza Hut chain

Mitsubishi Corporation

Mitsubishi Corp buys stake in India's KIS Group, debuts into biogas segmentpremium

Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and chief executive officer, IHCL

IHCL expects weddings, MICE to drive 10% growth in December quarterpremium

Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman & Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv

Festive season boosts Bajaj Finance consumer loan disbursals by 27%

Topics : Company News Hero MotoCorp Auto

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBilaspur Train AccidentGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateLenskart IPO GMPQ2 Results TodayBihar Elections Phase 1School Holiday TomorrowUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon