Hero's Vida V2 launch intensifies competition in sub-Rs 1 lakh EV market

Hero MotoCorp, which holds a 5.25 per cent share of India’s electric two-wheeler market as of October 2024, has intensified its focus on the mass segment by entering the sub-Rs 1 lakh category with the launch of the Vida V2.
Hero’s retail market share has grown steadily this year, rising from 1.46 per cent in April to 5.34 per cent in August, dipping slightly to 4.78 per cent in September, and recovering to 5.25 per cent during the festive period. Data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) shows that electric two-wheeler retail sales increased from 65,554 units in April to 1,39,159 units in October.
According to a November report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the Vida brand has gained traction in several markets, with a 20 per cent market share in cities like Kolkata, Mysuru, Bhilwara, and Cuttack, and a 10 per cent share in 10 other cities. Overall, Vida’s market share stands at 5.4 per cent. "Hero MotoCorp aims to launch affordable EV variants by the end of FY25 and new EV scooters in FY26. The company is also developing a middle-weight, performance-oriented electric motorcycle in partnership with Zero Motorcycles," analysts added.
Vida V2: Affordable electric mobility
To drive volumes further, Hero has introduced the Vida V2, an affordable electric two-wheeler starting at Rs 96,000. An evolution of the V1 range, the Vida V2 is available in three variants priced between Rs 96,000 and Rs 1,35,000. It features battery packs ranging from 2.2 kilowatt-hours (kWh) to 3.94 kWh. Competing with models like the TVS iQube 2.2 and Bajaj Chetak 2903, the Vida V2 offers a compelling combination of price and battery capacity.
Niranjan Gupta, chief executive officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, "The launch of the Vida V2, with variants across price segments, represents a significant milestone in our EV journey."
The Vida V2 offers removable batteries, a top speed of 90 kilometres per hour, and features like keyless entry, cruise control, and custom riding modes. The removable battery packs can be charged at home, reaching 80 per cent capacity in under six hours. Customers also have access to the VIDA fast-charging network, which includes over 3,100 charging points across 250 cities in India. The Vida V2 delivers a range of up to 165 kilometres on a single full charge.
Intensifying competition in the EV scooter market
Competition in the electric scooter market has been heating up. Bajaj Auto launched its most affordable Chetak model, the Chetak 2901, in June. Ola recently reduced the price of its S1X (4 kWh) to Rs 70,000, while Ather introduced its family scooter, Rizta, starting at Rs 1.1 lakh. The TVS iQube also starts at Rs 1.1 lakh.
Industry experts note that major two-wheeler manufacturers are increasingly focusing on the sub-Rs 1 lakh segment in e-scooters. The top players now hold an 80 per cent share of this segment, up from 50-60 per cent a year ago.
Rakesh Sharma, executive director, Bajaj Auto, told Business Standard earlier, "The top five players have started to ‘attack’ the sub-Rs 1 lakh price point too. However, there are still smaller players in this price segment, whose market shares have shrunk with the entry of the larger companies."
He added, "The market split earlier was 50:50 between sub-Rs 1 lakh and more expensive scooters, and now it remains similar. The difference is that the top five players now command 80 per cent of the sub-Rs 1 lakh segment, compared to 50-60 per cent a year ago."