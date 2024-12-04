Suzlon, Jindal Renewables expand partnership with new wind power project

Suzlon and JSP Green Wind 1, a subsidiary of Jindal Renewables, have expanded their collaboration with a new 302.4 MW (megawatt) wind power project in the Koppal region of Karnataka. The project aims to support green steel production in India, according to a company press release.
Last month, Suzlon secured a 400 MW captive wind power project with Jindal Renewables in the same region. This addition brings Suzlon’s cumulative commercial and industrial (C&I) orders from Jindal Renewables to 702.4 MW, the largest order from a single customer in India.
The energy generated will cater to the captive needs of Jindal’s steel plants in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, helping the company reduce emissions and integrate renewable energy into its operations.
“This project aligns perfectly with our commitment to driving sustainability and decarbonisation in the steel industry,” said Bharat Saxena, president, Jindal Renewables. “Partnering with Suzlon for lower-emission steel production is just the beginning. There will be many more such initiatives as we continue to lead the way in adopting renewable energy solutions.”
Jindal Renewables, which is currently developing close to 3 GW (gigawatt) of renewable assets, plans to expand to 12 GW of renewable energy assets, storage facilities, and green hydrogen production facilities by 2030.
The project will deploy 96 of Suzlon’s S144 wind turbine generators with hybrid lattice towers, each rated at 3.15 MW. Suzlon’s total order book now stands at a record high of 5.4 GW, with C&I customers accounting for 56 per cent of it.
“Initiatives like this are critical for transforming hard-to-abate sectors, such as steel, into models of sustainable growth. The integration of renewable energy into industrial operations is not just an opportunity but a necessity for a cleaner and greener future,” said JP Chalasani, chief executive officer, Suzlon Group.
