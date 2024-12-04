Akash Systems bags $27mn deal from NxtGen Datacenter & Cloud Technologies

Khosla-backed Akash Systems, a provider of Diamond Cooling technology for artificial intelligence (AI), data centres, and space, has signed a $27 million contract with NxtGen Datacenter and Cloud Technologies.
Under this agreement, Akash will deliver its state-of-the-art Diamond Cooled servers to NxtGen’s data centres across India.
The collaboration will position NxtGen as the world’s most energy-efficient AI compute solutions provider by using NVIDIA and AMD GPUs that are Diamond Cooled by Akash, claimed the company. The new servers will support NxtGen’s mission to provide energy-efficient and cost-effective AI compute services to enterprises of all sizes across India.
“We are collaborating with Akash to set an industry benchmark for sustainable AI. Through a combination of Akash’s Diamond Cooling, waterless liquid cooling, and advanced GPUs from NVIDIA and AMD, we are able to double the performance per watt. This allows us to reduce the cost to our customers and bring down the cost of AI compute services by more than 50 per cent from prevailing market rates and enables us to deliver high-value AI use cases to our customers,” said A S Rajgopal, CEO and managing director, NxtGen.
Akash’s Diamond Cooling is a new cooling solution for the semiconductor sector and integrates with existing thermal management technologies. At 2,200 W/mK, a diamond’s thermal conductivity exceeds the next best material, copper, by five times. Akash’s engineers have pioneered an approach to couple diamond materials to semiconductor chips, thus accelerating heat extraction from hot GPU chips where temperatures can reach 90°-100°C.
“Our Diamond Cooled GPU servers will empower NxtGen to deliver unparalleled performance and reliability to their customers, reinforcing their position as a leader in AI and other compute solutions,” said Felix Ejeckam, CEO and co-founder of Akash Systems.
Peter Thiel-backed Akash Systems’ servers are engineered to handle intensive AI workloads, including machine learning and deep learning applications. Akash pioneered Diamond Cooling for satellites in outer space – an environment that has no air.
More From This Section
“This partnership with NxtGen highlights the scalability of Akash’s technology and showcases its ability to accelerate AI workloads by reducing thermal throttling and maximising over-compute cycles. In short, the Diamond Cooled servers are the way to go,” said Vinod Khosla, founder of Khosla Ventures.
Diamond Cooling results in record levels of energy efficiency, overall performance, and cost in AI. Diamond Cooled servers reduce GPU hotspot temperatures by 10°-20°C even for NVIDIA and AMD servers that use liquid cooling. This results in a 50 per cent decrease in GPU fan speed and a 90 per cent reduction in GPU fan energy consumption.
NxtGen, headquartered in Bengaluru, India, operates multiple data centres and offers a range of services, including AI compute, disaster recovery, and managed security. The company is currently expanding its infrastructure to meet the growing demand for data centre services in the region.