Friday, October 03, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Ex-date Alert! These 10 stocks to trade ex-date next week; do you own any?

Ex-date Alert! These 10 stocks to trade ex-date next week; do you own any?

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-date next week, along with their respective announcements and key dates

ex date alert

Photo: Shutterstock

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of as many as 10 companies are expected to remain in focus during the upcoming week, from Monday, October 6 to Friday, October 10, following the announcement of corporate actions such as dividends, bonus issues, rights issues, and stock splits.
 
According to data from the BSE, the shares of these companies will trade ex-date during this period. The ex-date is a critical cut-off that determines shareholder eligibility for the announced corporate benefits. From this date onward, the stock will trade without the entitlement to the declared dividend, bonus, rights, or stock split. Investors who purchase shares on or after the ex-date will not be eligible to receive the benefits. Thus, to qualify, shareholders must own the stock before the ex-date, with eligibility determined based on the shareholder records as of the record date.
 
 
The list of stocks that are set to remain in focus includes Ashnisha Industries, CyberTech Systems and Software, Julien Agro Infratech, Sigma Solve, Sayaji Industries, AGI Infra, Hexaware Technologies, Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems, and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers.
 
Among these, CyberTech Systems and Software, Hexaware Technologies, and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers will trade ex-dividend, as they have announced dividend payouts for their shareholders. Julien Agro Infratech, Sayaji Industries, and Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems will trade ex-date for bonus issues. 
 
Ashnisha Industries is also set to remain in the spotlight following the announcement of a rights issue, allowing eligible shareholders to subscribe to additional shares at a predetermined price. In addition, Sigma Solve, and Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems will trade ex-date in light of the announced stock splits (sub-division of equity shares).

Also Read

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp gains 3%, nears 52-week high as 2W stock bucks trend

Steel

JSW Steel, Tata Steel rally up to 4% in subdued market; hit 52-week highs

Atlantaa shares in focus

Atlantaa shares hit 20% upper circuit for 2nd day after ₹2,485-cr contract

volatility index, stock market volatility, India VIX, stock market today, why are nifty, sensex down today, stock market, stock market news

Mukul Agrawal portfolio: PTC Industries stock soars 9%, nears record high

A drone flies over a neighborhood in Houston, Texas

Paras Defence up 4% on winning this deal from Defence Ministry; details

 
Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-date next week:
 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Ashnisha Industries Oct 6, 2025 Right Issue of Equity Shares Oct 6, 2025
CyberTech Systems and Software Oct 6, 2025 Special Dividend - ₹20 Oct 6, 2025
Julien Agro Infratech Oct 6, 2025 Bonus issue 1:1 Oct 6, 2025
Sigma Solve Oct 6, 2025 Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹1/- Oct 6, 2025
Sayaji Industries Oct 7, 2025 Bonus issue 3:1 Oct 7, 2025
AGI Infra Oct 10, 2025 Stock Split From ₹ 5/- to ₹1/- Oct 10, 2025
Hexaware Technologies Oct 10, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹5.7500 Oct 10, 2025
Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Oct 10, 2025 Bonus issue 1:1 Oct 10, 2025
Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Oct 10, 2025 Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹2/- Oct 10, 2025
Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Oct 10, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.32 Oct 10, 2025
  (Source: BSE)

More From This Section

Gold vault in RBI museum

How much gold does the RBI hold in its vaults? Here's a sneak peak

stock market live

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat; metal, bank, oil & gas stocks rise; Sai Silks up 19%

SEBI

Sebi mulls stricter disclosure rules for billionaire family offices

share market, stock market

Black Box shares hit 5% upper circuit on partnering with Wind River

stock markets

John Cockerill zooms 8%, hits record high; here's what sparked the rally

Topics : Buzzing stocks Stocks in focus Bonus payouts Stock Split dividend Hexaware Technologies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthOTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon