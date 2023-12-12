Sensex (-0.02%)
Hindalco to invest Rs 800 cr for 25,000-tonne battery foil plant in Odisha

Hindalco Industries said that it has already achieved the technology breakthrough of manufacturing battery foils at its Mouda unit in Maharashtra

Hindalco Industries Ltd

Hindalco Industries Ltd

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 11:07 AM IST
Hindalco Industries on Tuesday announced that it is investing Rs 800 crore to set up a 25,000-tonne battery foil facility in Odisha near Sambalpur. The plant, which will produce fine-quality aluminium foil that is used in rechargeable batteries, will be commissioned by July 2025.

In an announcement, the company said that it has already achieved the technology breakthrough of manufacturing battery foils at its Mouda unit in Maharashtra. The Mouda unit is currently in the process of qualifying with Lithium-ion cell manufacturers in India, Europe, and the United States.
"The new unit in Odisha will further augment capability to supply material to Gigafactories across the world," it said.

"We are seeing a fast traction in battery materials demand, driven by an impressive outlook for the Electric Vehicle and Grid Storage sectors. Raw material localisation is critical in such strategic sectors," said Satish Pai, managing director of Hindalco Industries.

"Hindalco is thus making various investments in battery materials and technologies towards building Atmanirbhar Bharat."

The factory will be located alongside a 25 MW solar power plant and can access additional solar energy from a 400 KV National Grid connection.

High-performance aluminium foils are used by cell makers as a current collector for the cathode materials. The company is also working on new coatings on the battery foils "that will boost performance by delivering better adhesion, lower resistance, and reduced corrosion".

"Additionally, the company is working closely with original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to co-develop and make critical components like battery enclosures, motor housings, busbars, structural and safety components, and lightweight load bodies, many of which are being designed and developed for the first time in India," Hindalco said.

As of 10:50 am on Tuesday, the shares of Hindalco Industries were trading 2.18 per cent in the green at Rs 533.9 apiece on BSE.

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 11:07 AM IST

