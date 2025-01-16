Business Standard

Thursday, January 16, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / 'Kitne ghazi aaye, kitne ghazi gaye': Adani CFO after Hindenburg shutdown

'Kitne ghazi aaye, kitne ghazi gaye': Adani CFO after Hindenburg shutdown

Hindenburg Research, which had accused Adani Group of financial mismanagement, caught many by surprise by announcing its sudden shutdown

Jugeshinder Singh, Jugeshinder

Adani Group CFO Jugeshinder Singh (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jugeshinder Singh made a cryptic social media post on Thursday, hours after Hindenburg Research, the US-based short-seller, announced its sudden shutdown.
 
Posting on X, Singh wrote "kitne ghazi aaye, kitne ghazi gaye," which loosely translates to "many conquerors came, many conquerors have gone." 

Also Read

Gautam Adani, Madhabi Puri Buch, Nathan Anderson

Hindenburg, Adani, and Buch: The investigations that shook markets

Nathan Anderson

Who is Nathan Anderson, the man behind short-seller Hindenburg Research

Hindenburg Research

US short-seller Hindenburg winding up its operations: Founder Nate Anderson

Adani Group

Adani group shares soar up to 9% as Hindenburg says 'it is shutting down'

Hindenburg Research, Adani

Short-seller Hindenburg Research behind Adani Group selloffs disbanded

  The announcement by Hindenburg Research founder Nate Anderson on Thursday caught many by surprise. “I have made the decision to disband Hindenburg Research. The plan has been to wind up after we finished the pipeline of ideas we were working on,” Anderson said.
 
 
Hindenburg, infamous for its reports on global business giants, including the Adani Group, played a controversial role in shaping market narratives. Their 2022 allegations of financial mismanagement against the Adani Group triggered massive market losses and global headlines.
 
Adani, however, vehemently denied the claims, calling them “calculated attacks on India’s growth.” The Supreme Court of India eventually cleared the conglomerate, branding the allegations baseless.  
 
The timing of Hindenburg’s closure has also sparked speculation. It comes days before Donald Trump’s anticipated inauguration as the US President and amid criticism from Congressman Lance Gooden, who recently called the US government’s probe into Adani Group companies “damaging to America’s alliances.”  
 
In the stock market, investor confidence roared back. Adani Power soared by 9 per cent to Rs 599.90, with Adani Green Energy up 8.8 per cent, Adani Enterprises rising 7.7 per cent, and Adani Total Gas gaining 7 per cent. Other group companies, including Adani Ports and Ambuja Cement, mirrored the rally.  
 
Hindenburg’s tactics had reignited controversy in 2024, with renewed allegations dismissed by Adani as “recycled claims.” Gautam Adani, reflecting on the saga, called it "a dual assault targeting our financial stability and pulling us into a political storm."
 

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Q3 results today: Reliance, Infosys, LTIMindtree to post earnings on Jan 16

Campa Cola

Reliance takes Campa Cola to Gulf markets, sets sights on Africa next

AI

Dublin-based Inspeq AI enters India market with office in Bengaluru

Byju Raveendran

Downfall of Byju's, India's hot edutech startup, wipes out US debtholders

Highways: UP's path to become first $1 trn state

Highways Infra Trust targets AUM of over Rs 25,000 crore by March-end

Topics : Hindenburg Research Adani Group Gautam Adani BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 Expectations LiveLatest News LIVELaxmi Dental IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodaySaif Ali Khan NewsBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon