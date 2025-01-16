Q3 results today: Reliance, Infosys, LTIMindtree to post earnings on Jan 16

Multinational conglomerate Reliance Industries and homegrown IT major Infosys are set to release their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3) for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Thursday.
IT solutions and service provider LTIMindtree, Axis Bank, and Havells India will also be among 36 companies to release their performance reports for the quarter that ended on December 31, 2024.
Infosys Q3FY25 results preview
According to analyst estimates compiled by Business Standard, Infosys is expected to report an average revenue of Rs 41,298 crore for the third quarter of FY25, reflecting a 6.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth from Rs 38,821 crore in Q3FY24.
Sequentially, the revenue may rise by 0.7 per cent from Rs 40,986 crore recorded in Q2FY25. Additionally, the IT giant is projected to post an average net profit of Rs 6,820 crore for the December quarter, marking an 11.6 per cent Y-o-Y increase compared to Rs 6,106 crore in Q3FY24.
Reliance Industries Q3FY25 preview
Meanwhile, Reliance Industries Ltd is expected to post strong earnings for the third quarter, driven by a favourable operating environment across its core segments, after two subdued quarters.
Axis Bank Q3FY25
Axis Bank will be the first among large-cap private banks to release its Oct-Dec quarter results. However, analysts anticipate a subdued performance, with the Q3 results likely impacted by sluggish loan and deposit growth, margin pressure, and deteriorating asset quality.
Market review
Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 ended in positive territory for the second consecutive session on Wednesday.
Investors and analysts will be closely watching company results today for insights into sectoral trends and growth trajectories.
List of firms releasing Q3 FY25 results on Jan 16
1. Alok Industries Limited
2. Axis Bank Limited
3. Bhansali Engineering Polymers Limited
4. D B Corp Limited
5. Dhanvarsha Finvest Limited
6. Digicontent Limited
7. GG Automotive Gears Limited
8. GG Engineering Limited
9. Hatsun Agro Product Limited
10. Havells India Limited
11. Hawa Engineers Limited
12. Infosys Limited
13. Julien Agro Products Limited
14. Kesoram Industries Limited
15. Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited
16. Last Mile Enterprises Limited
17. LTIMindtree Limited
18. Mahesh Developers Limited
19. Mastek Limited
20. Metro Brands Limited
21. Mudra Financial Services Limited
22. National Standard (India) Limited
23. Onix Solar Limited
24. Prudential ICICI Fixed Income Plan Limited
25. Plastiblends India Limited
26. Radhika Jeweltech Limited
27. Reliance Industries Limited
28. Sutlej Textiles and Industries Limited
29. Sellwin Traders Limited
30. Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Limited
31. Shemaroo Entertainment Limited
32. Space Incubatrics Technologies Limited
33. Spencer's Retail Limited
34. Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited
35. TTL Enterprises Limited
36. Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited