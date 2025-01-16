Business Standard

Q3 results today: Reliance, Infosys, LTIMindtree to post earnings on Jan 16

Q3 FY25 company results today: Reliance, Infosys, LTIMindtree, Havells, and Axis Bank are among 36 firms to release their earnings report for the Oct-Dec quarter on January 16

LTIMindtree, Axis Bank, and Havells India will be among the 36 companies to release their FY25 Q3 performance reports on Thursday. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Multinational conglomerate Reliance Industries and homegrown IT major Infosys are set to release their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3) for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Thursday.  
 
IT solutions and service provider LTIMindtree, Axis Bank, and Havells India will also be among 36 companies to release their performance reports for the quarter that ended on December 31, 2024.
 

Infosys Q3FY25 results preview

 
According to analyst estimates compiled by Business Standard, Infosys is expected to report an average revenue of Rs 41,298 crore for the third quarter of FY25, reflecting a 6.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth from Rs 38,821 crore in Q3FY24.
 
 
Sequentially, the revenue may rise by 0.7 per cent from Rs 40,986 crore recorded in Q2FY25. Additionally, the IT giant is projected to post an average net profit of Rs 6,820 crore for the December quarter, marking an 11.6 per cent Y-o-Y increase compared to Rs 6,106 crore in Q3FY24.
 

Reliance Industries Q3FY25 preview

 
Meanwhile, Reliance Industries Ltd is expected to post strong earnings for the third quarter, driven by a favourable operating environment across its core segments, after two subdued quarters.

Axis Bank Q3FY25

 
Axis Bank will be the first among large-cap private banks to release its Oct-Dec quarter results. However, analysts anticipate a subdued performance, with the Q3 results likely impacted by sluggish loan and deposit growth, margin pressure, and deteriorating asset quality.
 

Market review

 
Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 ended in positive territory for the second consecutive session on Wednesday.
 
Follow the latest market updates here
 
Investors and analysts will be closely watching company results today for insights into sectoral trends and growth trajectories.
 

List of firms releasing Q3 FY25 results on Jan 16

 
1. Alok Industries Limited  
2. Axis Bank Limited  
3. Bhansali Engineering Polymers Limited  
4. D B Corp Limited  
5. Dhanvarsha Finvest Limited  
6. Digicontent Limited  
7. GG Automotive Gears Limited  
8. GG Engineering Limited  
9. Hatsun Agro Product Limited  
10. Havells India Limited  
11. Hawa Engineers Limited  
12. Infosys Limited  
13. Julien Agro Products Limited  
14. Kesoram Industries Limited  
15. Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited  
16. Last Mile Enterprises Limited  
17. LTIMindtree Limited  
18. Mahesh Developers Limited  
19. Mastek Limited  
20. Metro Brands Limited  
21. Mudra Financial Services Limited  
22. National Standard (India) Limited  
23. Onix Solar Limited  
24. Prudential ICICI Fixed Income Plan Limited  
25. Plastiblends India Limited  
26. Radhika Jeweltech Limited  
27. Reliance Industries Limited  
28. Sutlej Textiles and Industries Limited  
29. Sellwin Traders Limited  
30. Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Limited  
31. Shemaroo Entertainment Limited  
32. Space Incubatrics Technologies Limited  
33. Spencer's Retail Limited  
34. Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited  
35. TTL Enterprises Limited  
36. Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited  

