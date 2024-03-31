Sensex (    %)
                             
Hindustan Construction Company divests entire equity shareholding in HREL

The consideration received from sale stood at Rs 10 lakh. HCC had reported a consolidated profit of Rs 233.22 crore in the December quarter

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) on Sunday said it has divested its entire equity shareholding in HREL Real Estate Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.
Accordingly, HREL and its following subsidiaries -- Nashik Township Developers Ltd, Powai Real Estate Developers Ltd, HCC Aviation Ltd, HCC Realty Ltd have ceased to be subsidiaries of the company, HCC said in a regulatory filing.
"Hindustan Construction Company Ltd has divested its entire equity shareholding in HREL Real Estate Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company vide share purchase agreement executed on March 31, 2024," it said.
The consideration received from sale stood at Rs 10 lakh. HCC had reported a consolidated profit of Rs 233.22 crore in the December quarter.

Topics : Hindustan Construction Company Divestment Stake sale

First Published: Mar 31 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

