Vedanta firm Hindustan Zinc becomes 3rd largest silver producer globally

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company in zinc, lead and silver businesses, is the world's second largest integrated zinc producer and now the third largest silver producer

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc on Thursday said it has become the third largest producer of silver globally.
As per a survey, its Sindesar Khurd Mine in Rajasthan now stands as the world's second largest silver-producing mine, moving up from last year's fourth spot, the company said in a statement.
Silver plays a pivotal role in the global energy transition and Hindustan Zinc's production growth of 5 per cent year-on-year is attributed to increased ore production and enhanced grades, reinforcing its status as a key player in the global silver market, Hindustan Zinc Chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar said.
 
Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company in zinc, lead and silver businesses, is the world's second largest integrated zinc producer and now the third largest silver producer.
The company has a market share of 75 per cent of the growing zinc market in India with its headquarters in Udaipur along with zinc, lead mines and smelting complexes spread across Rajasthan.
First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

