Honda Cars reports 1% increase in sales in August to 7,880 units

Honda Cars India on Friday reported a 1 per cent increase in sales in the domestic market to 7,880 units in August.
The company had dispatched 7,769 units to dealers in the domestic market in August last year, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) said in a statement.
The company's exports dipped 7 per cent to 2,189 units during the month from 2,356 units exported in the previous year, it added.
"The festive demand has been strong and continues to show good momentum. The celebratory fervour, which began with Onam in southern India, will extend to the rest of the markets as we move towards the peak of festivities in the coming months," Honda Cars India Director Marketing and Sales Yuichi Murata said.
