Honda Cars reports 1% increase in sales in August to 7,880 units

Honda Cars India on Friday reported a 1 per cent increase in sales in the domestic market to 7,880 units in August.

The company had dispatched 7,769 units to dealers in the domestic market in August last year, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) said in a statement.

The company's exports dipped 7 per cent to 2,189 units during the month from 2,356 units exported in the previous year, it added.

"The festive demand has been strong and continues to show good momentum. The celebratory fervour, which began with Onam in southern India, will extend to the rest of the markets as we move towards the peak of festivities in the coming months," Honda Cars India Director Marketing and Sales Yuichi Murata said.

Also Read Honda Cars to launch first EV in India within three years: CEO Tsumura Honda Motor announces top management changes its Indian two-wheeler arm Honda Elevate open for pre-launch bookings in India: Know features, specs Honda Elevate SUV set to make debut in India on June 6, full details here Honda names its upcoming SUV 'Elevate', to launch in India next month Fintech startup Khatabook lays off 42 employees to reorient business CCI approves Air India-Vistara merger, subject to certain conditions Infosys Completes acquisition of Danske Bank's IT Centre in India Huawei, Alibaba among companies seeking Chinese deepfake approvals E-recruitment declines 5% in Aug as cos cautious due to global crisis