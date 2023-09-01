CCI approves Air India-Vistara merger, subject to certain conditions

The merger of Air India and Vistara was approved by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday, allowing the Tata group to form a single, full-service carrier.

“CCI has approved the merger of Tata Singapore Airlines (SIA) into Air India, and acquisition of certain shareholdings by Singapore Airlines in Air India subject to compliance of voluntary commitments offered by the parties,” the regulator said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) platform.

CCI has not issued an order on this matter yet. According to sources, it is likely to issue an order after a month.

While Air India is wholly owned by Tata Sons, Vistara is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons and SIA.

In November 2022, Tata Sons and SIA had announced a plan to merge the two airlines.

As a part of the deal, SIA will invest ~2,059 crore in the expanded share capital of Air India for 25.1 per cent stake. Tata Sons will hold the remaining 74.9 per cent stake in the combined entity.

In April, Tata Sons and SIA had filed a merger application with the CCI, stating that the amalgamation of Vistara with Air India will not lead to any change in the competitive landscape or cause any appreciable adverse effect on competition in India.

In June, the CCI had issued a notice to Air India asking why its proposed merger with Vistara should not be probed over concerns about competition in the Indian aviation market.

The Tata group is consolidating its aviation business and merging four airlines into two.

While Air India is being merged with Vistara to create a single full-service carrier, AirAsia India is being merged into Air India Express to create a single low-cost airline under Air India.

AirAsia India and Air India Express are completely owned by Tata Sons and these two carriers’ merger got CCI approval in June last year.

Vistara Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vinod Kannan had in June said that the merger between the two airlines was on track and the airline expects to receive all regulatory approvals by April 2024.

Air India commanded a 9.9 per cent market share in the domestic aviation market whereas Vistara controlled an 8.4 per cent market share in July, according to data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

(With inputs from Ruchika Chitravanshi)