Sunday, July 20, 2025 | 12:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Ashok Leyland takes proactive approach to tackle industry trends: Chairman

Ashok Leyland takes proactive approach to tackle industry trends: Chairman

Digitalisation and connectivity are reshaping fleet management, after sales service, and the entire customer experience, Hinduja stated

Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman, Ashok Leyland

Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman, Ashok Leyland

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ashok Leyland will follow a proactive approach to navigate emerging global and industry trends including electrification and supply chain challenges as it remains in hunt to be among the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, according to Chairman Dheeraj G Hinduja.

In his address to shareholders in the company's Annual Report for 2024-25, he noted that the commercial vehicle and mobility sectors are undergoing profound transformation.

Electrification is accelerating, even as alternative propulsion technologies such as LNG and hydrogen-powered vehicles are moving from concept to commercial reality, he stated.

Digitalisation and connectivity are reshaping fleet management, after sales service, and the entire customer experience, Hinduja stated.

 

On top of this, global trade and supply chains are being re-shaped, he said.

Also Read

Dividend

Dividend stocks: TCS, 6 others to trade ex-date on July 16; do you own any?

Premiumshare market

Nifty Auto sees Golden Cross, 5 stocks with similar patterns; how to trade?

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Ashok Leyland, Grasim among top stocks to buy today; Check target here

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland secures order for 200 trucks from Instant Transport

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Hydrogen wheels: Why Gadkari is betting big on trucks powered by fuel cells

To navigate and capitalise on these trends, the company will adopt a multifaceted and proactive approach, Hinduja said.

Continued investment in research and development will accelerate the roll-out of electric, LNG, and hydrogen-powered vehicles, he said.

By forging strategic alliances with technology partners and startups, the company aims to remain at the forefront of innovation, seamlessly integrating advanced telematics, connectivity, and predictive analytics into the product lineup, he added.

Commenting on overseas shipments, Hinduja noted that growth prospects in international markets, particularly across the Middle East, Africa, and ASEAN regions, holds immense promise.

These territories are experiencing robust economic growth, rising infrastructure investment, and increasing demand for advanced, reliable commercial vehicles tailored to local conditions, he added.

"With a range of products in light, medium and heavy segments in both bus and truck applications, our strategy will focus on further deepening local engagement, leveraging regional manufacturing and supply chains, and positioning innovative, sustainable mobility solutions," Hinduja stated.

By relentlessly driving innovation, expanding global footprint, exploring new defence opportunities, and upholding an unwavering commitment to customer value and sustainability, the company is on track to realise its vision to secure a place among the world's top 10 commercial vehicle manufacturers, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Renewable energy, climate

NLC India arm NIRL to go public in Q2FY27; raise ₹4,000 crore: CMD

Arnab Banerjee, MD & CEO, CEAT Limited

Expect double-digit growth in FY26, rural demand to drive sales: Ceat CEO

Godrej Enterprises Group Logo

GCPL aims to scale Godrej Fab over 2-fold to hit ₹500 cr revenue in FY26

hospitality, hotels

Roseate Hotels looking to diversify portfolio with managed properties: CEO

Byju Raveendran

Glas Trust calls Byju's defamation threat a bid to divert from court orders

Topics : Ashok Leyland Auto industry Vehicles sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayReliance Industries Q1 Results Gold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon