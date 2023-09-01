Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.86%)
65387.16 + 555.75
Nifty (0.94%)
19435.30 + 181.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.61%)
5709.70 + 90.30
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
39445.60 + 326.95
Nifty Bank (1.02%)
44436.10 + 446.95
Heatmap

Honda Motorcycle reports 3% increase in sales in August at 477,590 units

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Friday said its sales increased by 3 per cent to 477,590 units in August

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 9:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Friday said its sales increased by 3 per cent to 4,77,590 units in August.
The company dispatched 4,62,529 units to dealers in August 2022.
Last month, the company sold 4,51,200 units in the domestic market, HMSI said in a statement. It also dispatched 26,390 units to export markets, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

HMSI recalls around 2K CB300R bike units due to manufacturing fault

HMSI launches H'ness bike range compliant with latest emission norms

HMSI announces fresh line up for 2023 International Racing Championships

Luxury car sales up 38% YoY in June, more growth than overall vehicle sales

Banks to remain shut for 14 days in August 2023, check full list here

Honda Cars reports 1% increase in sales in August to 7,880 units

Fintech startup Khatabook lays off 42 employees to reorient business

CCI approves Air India-Vistara merger, subject to certain conditions

Infosys Completes acquisition of Danske Bank's IT Centre in India

Huawei, Alibaba among companies seeking Chinese deepfake approvals

Topics : Honda Motorcycles Companies

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 9:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon