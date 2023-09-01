Honda Motorcycle reports 3% increase in sales in August at 477,590 units

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Friday said its sales increased by 3 per cent to 4,77,590 units in August.

The company dispatched 4,62,529 units to dealers in August 2022.

Last month, the company sold 4,51,200 units in the domestic market, HMSI said in a statement. It also dispatched 26,390 units to export markets, it added.