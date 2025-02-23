Sunday, February 23, 2025 | 11:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Honorary knighthood medal presented to Bharti Enterprises' Mittal

Honorary knighthood medal presented to Bharti Enterprises' Mittal

Mittal was presented the insignia of the Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE) at a special investiture ceremony at the British High Commissioner's residence

Bharti Enterprises, founder and chairman, Sunil Bharti Mittal

Bharti Enterprises founder and chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharti Enterprises founder and chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal on Saturday received an Honorary Knighthood medal for advancing business relations between the United Kingdom and India.
 
Mittal was presented with the insignia of the Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE) at a special investiture ceremony at the British High Commissioner’s residence here, Bharti Enterprises said in a statement.
 
The ceremony follows the announcement a year ago that Mittal would be the first Indian citizen to be awarded the KBE under King Charles III. Knighthoods or KBEs are usually conferred for a pre-eminent contribution in any field of activity.
 
 
"It is an honour to have received the KBE from His Majesty, King Charles III. As India and the UK continue to chart remarkable progress in our bilateral relations, I acknowledge this recognition both as a privilege and a responsibility. I remain committed to working with stakeholders in our nations towards advancing India-UK business relations. On the occasion of this very special milestone, I extend my gratitude to all for their support through this journey," Mittal said.
 
Mittal has had a long connection with the United Kingdom. Bharti’s Airtel Africa was listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2019 and is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index. Bharti Enterprises-backed satellite communications company, a subsidiary of Eutelsat OneWeb, has its centre of operations in London. The latter, meanwhile, has applied for a standard listing on the London Stock Exchange.

Also Read

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan

Future-ready teachers key to shaping youth as India's clout rises: Pradhan

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Ready to give up presidency if it brings peace, Nato membership: Zelenskyy

Virat Kohli

At 36 years, it takes a lot out of me to put in that much effort: Kohli

investment

Kerala attracts proposals worth Rs 1.53 trn from firms in investors' summit

Over 450 promoters cut stake in shareholding amid new market highs

KKR picks up 54% in hospital chain HCG to expand health care business

 
He has also played a key role in business-to-business ties between both nations, serving as a member of the India-UK CEO Forum. He has been awarded an Honorary Doctor of Civil Law from Newcastle University and an Honorary Doctor of Laws from the University of Leeds, Bharti Enterprises said. He is also a member of the Vice-Chancellor’s Circle of Advisors at the University of Cambridge.
 
He has also served on the Governing Body of the London Business School (LBS) and as a member of the India Advisory Group at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE). In 2007, Mittal was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour.
 
Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, said Mittal recently led a senior Indian business delegation to the UK to meet with Prime Minister Starmer, the Foreign Secretary, the Chancellor, and other Cabinet ministers to identify opportunities for accelerating economic growth across both nations.
 
Three other Indians have so far been awarded Honorary KBEs by the late Queen Elizabeth II. These include former Tata Steel director Jamshed Irani in 1997, sitar maestro Ravi Shankar in 2001, and former Tata Sons chairman Ratan Tata in 2009. 

More From This Section

Meta

Meta seeks engineering director in India to lead Bengaluru operations

Premiumpaytm

A year on, Paytm Payments Bank nudges users to reactivate wallets

NTPC

NTPC, EDF India collaborate for PSP to explore avenues in distribution

Indian edtech sector online learning online education edtech funding startup funding

Eupheus Learning narrows loss to Rs 9 cr, revenue at Rs 225 cr in FY2024

dollars

Delta Electronics investing $500 million in India to expand presence

Topics : Bharti Enterprises Sunil Bharti Mittal London Stock Exchange

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

Explore News

History of India-Pakistan MatchIND vs PAK Match Pitch ReportOPPO Launches Find N5Ind vs Pak Live ScoreLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayManchester City vs Liverpool live Match TimeIndia vs Pakistan Playing 11shami injury NewsInd vs Pak Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon