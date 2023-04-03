close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Housing finance company Aviom raises $30 million in a funding round

The company provides loans in the range of Rs 1-5 lakh for house construction, extension, and renovation. It has a network of 120 branches in 12 states

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Aviom

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 5:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Housing finance company Aviom has raised USD 30 million (over Rs 246 crore) in a funding round through a mix of primary and secondary investments by Nuveen, a global investment manager.

The company is focused on affordable housing sector and the funding will help in expanding its loan book and widen its operations to newer geographies, said its chief executive officer Kajal llmi.

With the series D funding, the company plans to extend financial assistance to around 60,000 families additionally in the new fiscal by disbursing around Rs 1,200 crore, she added.

The company currently has a customer base of around 50,000.

Stephen Lee, senior director & head of Asia at Nuveen's private equity impact investing team, said, Aviom has disrupted micro-mortgage lending landscape by catering to a hitherto underserved segment.

This new equity investment will propel Aviom to grow 6-fold by 2026, Lee said.

Also Read

Clean Electric raises $ 2.2 million funding round led by Kalaari Capital

Mufin raises $7 million in green bond from Symbiotics Investments

FreshToHome raises $104 million from Amazon Smbhav Venture, others

India's forex reserves see a fall of $325 million to $560.94 billion

GFG Alliance raises Rs 330 crore in term loan to refinance debt

Standard Chartered closes operating lease of 5 aircraft with Akasa Air

IPL 2023: Digital viewers on opening weekend top total viewership in 2022

HSBC Holdings brushes aside Hong Kong investor's Asia spin-off proposal

Zoho expands regional outreach, will open hub offices in Tamil Nadu, UP

Soaring variety in in-flight meals is giving a lift to ready-to-eat brands

Over the next six months, Aviom looks to increase its monthly disbursement to Rs 150 crore a month and will also add 50 more branches to its existing network, she added.

The company provides loans in the range of Rs 1-5 lakh for house construction, extension, and renovation. It has a network of 120 branches in 12 states.

Aviom is backed by international lenders -- US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), Blue Orchard, Impact Investment Exchange, Triple Jump and Symbiotics.

Topics : Housing Finance | funding

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 4:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Housing finance company Aviom raises $30 million in a funding round

Aviom
2 min read

Standard Chartered closes operating lease of 5 aircraft with Akasa Air

SBI
2 min read

IPL 2023: Digital viewers on opening weekend top total viewership in 2022

Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans, MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings, Roger Binny, President (BCCI), Jay Shah, Secretary of BCCI, Arun Singh Dhumal, BCCI treasurer with IPL trophy. Photo: Sportzpics
2 min read

HSBC Holdings brushes aside Hong Kong investor's Asia spin-off proposal

HSBC Holdings
3 min read

Zoho expands regional outreach, will open hub offices in Tamil Nadu, UP

zoho
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Meesho building portfolio to tap next billion users: CXO Utkrishta Kumar

Utkrishta Kumar, CXO, Business at Meesho
4 min read
Premium

FY24 procurement target through GeM likely to set at Rs 2.5 trillion

software providers, Government e-Marketplace, GeM platform, GeM, online marketplace, online vendors, e-commerce, online portal
3 min read

Nestle to Tata, big FMCG firms race to acquire maker of Ching's Secret

The Centre’s net borrowing target for FY23 is Rs 11.58 trillion and gross borrowing target is Rs 14.95 trillion.
2 min read

UBS likely to cut workforce by 20-30% after Credit Suisse takeover

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read
Premium

India not prepared for full force of artificial intelligence adoption

Chart
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon