India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp will cut its diesel purchases from other refiners as it has commissioned a 3 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) hydrocracker at its recently upgraded Vizag refinery, its head of refineries S Bharathan said on Monday.

State-owned HPCL buys fuels from refiners such as Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Nayara Energy and Reliance Industries as its domestic sales are higher than the output from its two refineries at Mumbai in western India and Vizag in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

It also buys refined fuels from its joint venture company HPCL-Mittal Energy.

Vizag refinery will operate at 13.5 mtpa capacity in the current fiscal year and at full capacity of 15 mtpa in the next fiscal, Bharathan said.

The 3 mtpa hydrocracker will maximise diesel output and operate at a rate of 1.5 mtpa in the second half of this fiscal year to March, he said adding, that in the next fiscal year the hydrocracker will operate at 2.4 mtpa capacity.

Separately, Pushp Kumar Joshi, chairman of HPCL, said the company hopes to commission a 5 mtpa liquefied natural gas terminal in western India in November-December.

Also Read HPCL aims to cut diesel purchase from other cos following output boost HPCL's profit jumps 79% to Rs 3,608 cr on refining, marketing margins Petrol, diesel prices remain largely unchanged, check prices in your city Long-term exposure to diesel pollution bad for health, suggest experts NEET PG 2023 cut-off marks to be reduced soon by NMC, details inside Swiggy One Lite membership launched for Rs 99, offering discounts Capex till 2030-31 could be Rs 1.25 trn on product expansion: Maruti Suzuki OPEC raises oil demand view in long term, says $14 trn of investment needed SaaS major Zoho sees strong traction for its collaboration platform Cliq Moody's affirms PFC's & REC's Baa3 ratings, sees asset quality improving

India's fuel demand is expected to recover from this month due to higher demand during the festival season, Joshi said.

HPCL has leased 300,000 tonnes of space at Vizag Strategic Petroleum Reserves, he added.