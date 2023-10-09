close
Sensex (-0.73%)
65512.39 -483.24
Nifty (-0.72%)
19512.35 -141.15
Nifty Midcap (-1.34%)
39744.65 -540.05
Nifty Smallcap (-1.89%)
5809.35 -112.05
Nifty Bank (-1.07%)
43886.50 -474.10
Heatmap

Moody's affirms PFC, REC 'Baa3' ratings; asset quality expected to improve

The asset quality of the companies, due to their increasing loan exposure to state power distribution companies (DISCOMs), is expected to remain stable

Moody’s

Representative Image

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 4:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The global rating agency Moody’s has affirmed the "Baa3" local and foreign currency issuer ratings of Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC) and REC Ltd (REC) with the expectation of a further decline in the problem loans ratio as the remaining legacy assets are gradually resolved. "Baa3" is an investment grade rating with moderate credit risk.

It maintained a stable outlook on the ratings, reflecting the agency's expectation that the companies' credit fundamentals will remain stable and that they will continue to receive strong support from the Government of India (Baa3 stable) when needed.

The standalone assessment of the companies reflects improving asset quality and profitability as they resolve legacy problem loans identified between 2016 and 2018.

PFC's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined from 9.4 per cent in March 2019 to 3.9 per cent in March 2023, while REC’s gross NPA decreased from 7.2 per cent in March 2019 to 3.4 per cent. Both companies have established adequate provisioning coverage for the stage 3 loans, also known as GNPAs, which stood at 97 per cent for PFC and 96 per cent for REC as of 31 March 2023.

The asset quality of the companies, due to their increasing loan exposure to state power distribution companies (DISCOMs), is expected to remain stable. The government's Liquidity Infusion Scheme, Late Payment Surcharge Rule, and Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme for DISCOMs are enhancing their cash flows and reducing their leverage. Additionally, state government guarantees and subsidies to DISCOMs will mitigate credit risks for PFC and REC.

Moody's evaluation of government support for the two entities stems from their strategic significance to the country's power sector. PFC and REC serve as nodal agencies for executing vital government initiatives for the sector and are under the purview of the Ministry of Power, with government nominee directors on their boards.

Also Read

Moody's downgrades Azure Power Energy and Azure Power Solar Energy

Moody's, Morgan Stanley, Nomura raise India's FY24 GDP growth forecast

Vedanta tanks 6% as Moody's downgrades corporate family rating to Caa2

Private banks more aggressive in writing off bad loans than public banks

Moody's affirms India's Baa3 rating, maintains 'stable' outlook on economy

Govt constitutes three-member search committee to find new chairman of IOC

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility gets Rs 300 crore investment from IFC

Measures in place to ensure safety of employees at Haifa port: APSEZ

FIR filed against Hero Moto Chairman Pawan Munjal on forgery allegations

HPCL aims to cut diesel purchase from other cos following output boost



Topics : Moody’s government of India Power Finance Corporation (PFC) NPAs

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveShah Rukh Khan Death ThreatsAsain Games India Athletics Winners ListGold-Silver PriceNew Zealand vs Netherlands LIVE SCORECricket World Cup IND vs AFG MatchSony WF-1000XM5 review

Elections 2023

Telangana Assembly election: Polling on November 30, result on December 3Rajasthan Assembly election: Polling on November 23, results on December 3

Sports News

Cricket World Cup IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill likely to miss Afghanistan matchCricket fans lash out at BCCI over World Cup ticket chaos, shoddy planning

India News

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll at 34, IAF begins rescuing stranded touristsNewsClick row: Delhi HC reserves order on plea by founder against arrest

Economy News

India watching military conflict in Middle East closely, says Hardeep PuriG20 FMCBG meeting at Marrakesh: All eyes on MDB reform road map
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon