NEET PG 2023 cut-off marks to be reduced soon by NMC, details inside

NEET PG candidates have been requesting a decrease in the cut-off marks for the medical entrance test. According to the reports, the National Medical Commission (NMC) will soon lessen the cut-off marks for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for admission to postgraduate courses in the medical field.

NMC member Dr Harish Gupta said that the decrease in NEET PG cut-off 2023 won't compromise the education quality of the medical students, according to the Indian Express.

NEET PG 2023 cut-off marks: Current cutoff

The existing National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) cutoff percentage for general class applicants was set for 50%. For PwD class, it was set for 45%, and for reserved class it was set for 40%.





Also Read: The round 3 seat allotment result of NEET-PG was planned to be delivered on September 16. But, the outcome is yet to be out. Reports say the result of round 3 will be out according to the result cut off list.Also Read: NTA releases examination schedule for JEE Main, NEET, CUET for 2024-25

NEET PG 2023 cut-off marks reduction: Insight

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) posted a copy on the site 'X' (Twitter), the letter they submitted to the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare on September 13. The NEET PG 2023 cutoff marks reduction was mentioned by IMA in the letter.

IMA wrote, "Copy of letter written to Shri @mansukhmandviya Ji, Honorable Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare regarding Revision of cut-off criteria for NEET PG 2023.”

Also Read Bihar BTSC ITI Instructor Recruitment 2023 notice today on btsc.bih.nic.in Now, you can edit sent messages on WhatsApp: How it works and other details Explained: How to structure your salary to reduce your tax burden Women returning to work after break find most demand in telecom, HR sectors Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know UPSC NDA 2 Result 2023 to be released soon, check the latest updates here Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 soon to release on panjiyakpredeled.in Drug delivery by drones? Informal economy of substance abuse on campuses NTA Exam 2024-25: JEE Main, NEET, CUET 2024 exam dates out at official site UGC NET December 2023 cycle exam dates announced, to begin on Dec 6

To guarantee that there are no empty postgraduate seats, the IMA underlined how this revision would permit a good quantity of revision to join postgraduate programmes at different medical institutions nationwide.





Also Read: The NEET PG counselling is being held by the Medical Counselling Committee, which has postponed the release of the round 3 seat allotment results. Round 3 of allocation was scheduled to be delivered on September 16. MCC is expected to give an official announcement about the statement of the third-round seat allocation results.Also Read: UPSC NDA 2 Result 2023 to be released soon, check the latest updates here

NMC NEET 2024: Exam Overview

NTA had recently confirmed to hold NEET 2024. The government has given no official explanation indicating a change in the exam conducting body. In view of the current conditions, the probability of NMC accepting the role of NEET administration in 2024 is somewhat low.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has communicated its interest in taking responsibility for putting together the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2024. This development holds importance, particularly, taking into account that in 2019 the responsibility of leading NEET moved from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

In this manner, the chance of NMC being responsible for NEET in 2024 is a subject of conversation. However, till date, no official declaration has affirmed this expected change.