Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / HSBC, IFC launch $1 bn trade finance programme for emerging markets

HSBC, IFC launch $1 bn trade finance programme for emerging markets

Demand for trade finance far outpaces supply, especially in emerging markets, with the global trade finance gap last estimated at $2.5 trillion, according to a report from the Asian Development Bank

HSBC

The new facility is set up under IFC's Global Trade Liquidity Program. | HSBC(Photo: Reuters)

Reuters HONG KONG
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 11:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

HSBC and the World Bank's International Finance Corporation (IFC) will jointly provide funding to trade transactions valued at up to $1 billion, in a move to help fill a gap in financing for emerging market trade.

IFC and HSBC said on Thursday they would equally share the risk on a portfolio of trade-related assets held by emerging-market banks in 20 countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East, according to a joint statement.

The deal aims to support cross-border trade and bolster exports in critical industries as economies face geopolitical tensions and trade barriers that could create uncertainty for supply chains and threaten economic growth.

 

"There is a substantial and ongoing trade-finance gap in emerging markets in the Asia-Pacific region," said Riccardo Puliti, IFC's regional vice president for Asia Pacific, in the statement.

Demand for trade finance far outpaces supply, especially in emerging markets, with the global trade finance gap last estimated at $2.5 trillion, according to a report from the Asian Development Bank.

"Reducing the trade finance gap and improving access to finance will be central to fostering growth and sustainability across Asia and the region's supply chains," said Aditya Gahlaut, co-head of global trade solutions, Asia Pacific, at HSBC in the statement.

The new facility is set up under IFC's Global Trade Liquidity Program, which has supported more than $80 billion in global trade volume through nearly 30,000 transactions over the past 20 years.

Also Read

HSBC

HSBC appoints Lisa McGeough to lead US biz as CEO Elhedery shuffles leaders

HSBC

HSBC pulling back from China credit card biz after struggling to expand

HSBC

HSBC relaunches 'Premier' brand in UK in pursuit of wealthy customers

HSBC

HSBC's third-quarter profit tops estimate, launches $3 bn buyback

HSBC

HSBC weighs cost-cutting plan of up to $300 million, targeting top ranks

Topics : HSBC Bank IFC investment World Bank Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 11:17 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO AllotmentSai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon