Delhi HC quashes Rs 5,454 crore show-cause notice to Indus Towers

Allows input tax credit post Bharti verdict

Delhi High Court

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 7:47 PM IST

The Delhi High Court has allowed the plea challenging the show-cause notice (SCN) seeking to deny the input tax credit (ITC) on inputs and input services used for setting up passive infrastructure and quashed the Rs 5,454 crore demand raised against Indus Towers Ltd (Company/Petitioner).
 
The judgment was pronounced today by a Division Bench comprising Justice Yashvant Verma and Justice Dharmesh Sharma.
 
The Delhi HC had earlier granted a stay on October 21, 2024, restraining the GST (Goods and Services Tax) authorities from passing a final order.
 
The petitioner, engaged in the business of providing passive infrastructure services to telecommunication service providers, challenged the common SCN issued for pan-India 48 GST registrations of the company, raising a demand of Rs 5,454 crore.
 
 
The SCN denied credit on inputs/services, alleging that these were used in the ‘construction’ of telecommunication towers, which was in contravention of the CGST Act (Section 17(5)(c)/(d) of the CGST Act, read with the Explanation to Section 17 of the CGST Act).
 
Relying on the Supreme Court judgment in the Bharti Airtel case, the petitioner informed the Bench that the SCN is legally untenable, as it proceeded on the basis that telecommunication towers are immovable property, and that post the said judgment, the SCN does not survive at all.

The Supreme Court had ruled on November 20 that telecommunications companies (telcos) can avail of tax credits for duties paid on infrastructure like towers, parts, shelters, printers, and chairs, against the service tax they pay for providing cellular services.
 
Indus Towers relied on this judgment.
 
Sandeep Sehgal, Partner-Tax at AKM Global, said the Delhi High Court's ruling to quash the Rs 5,454 crore GST demand against Indus Towers Ltd marks a major win for taxpayers, especially in the telecommunications industry. "The judgment underscores that input tax credit (ITC) cannot be denied solely based on the use of inputs for 'construction' purposes. By referencing the Supreme Court's ruling in the Bharti Airtel case, the Court has made it clear that telecommunication towers should not be treated as immovable property, thereby nullifying the grounds of the show-cause notice," he said.
 

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 7:46 PM IST

