HUDCO plans to raise up to ₹3,000 cr through non-convertible debentures

HUDCO plans to raise up to ₹3,000 cr through non-convertible debentures

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company informed that the Board of Directors had in April this year approved a proposal to raise up to ₹65,000 crore

HUDCO is a premier techno-financing public sector enterprise in the field of housing and infrastructure development. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) plans to raise up to ₹3,000 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company informed that the Board of Directors had in April this year approved a proposal to raise up to ₹65,000 crore through the issue of bonds/debentures in 2025-26.

The Bond Allotment Committee, in its meeting to be held on August 29, 2025, proposes to approve the issue/ allotment of unsecured, taxable, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative NCDs of face value of ₹1 lakh each, aggregating up to ₹3,000 crore on a private placement basis.

HUDCO is a premier techno-financing public sector enterprise in the field of housing and infrastructure development.

 

The company recently reported a 13 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹630.23 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal.

Its net profit stood at ₹557.75 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income rose to ₹2,945.47 crore in the April-June period of this fiscal compared to ₹2,197.19 crore a year ago.

HUDCO also declared its first interim dividend of ₹1.15 per equity share for 2025-26.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : HUDCO non-convertible debentures Non convertible debentures

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

