Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 09:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / HUL appoints Rajneet Kohli as executive director of foods from April 7

HUL appoints Rajneet Kohli as executive director of foods from April 7

Kohli will take over from Shiva Krishnamurthy, who will move on from his role to pursue an external opportunity, the company said in its release

Britannia elevates Varun Berry to vice-chairmanm, names Rajneet Kohli CEO

Rajneet Kohli

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 8:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Rajneet Kohli as executive director of its foods division.
 
Kohli will take over from Shiva Krishnamurthy, who will move on from his role to pursue an external opportunity, the company said in its release. He will join the consumer major’s management committee with effect from April 7.
 
Kohli comes with over 28 years of experience across the consumer goods and retail sectors, and in his last stint, he led food major Britannia Industries as chief executive officer and executive director. Prior to this, he held leadership roles in companies including Jubilant Foodworks, The Coca-Cola Co and Asian Paints.
 
 
Rohit Jawa, chief executive officer and managing director, HUL said, “I would like to thank Shiva for his contribution to our business over the years. Under his leadership, HUL became the market leader in tea, delivered iconic communications that won prestigious marketing accolades, and transformed the portfolio to win in faster growing spaces.
 
“Foods is a large business unit for HUL with strong growth potential. Rajneet brings extensive experience in managing large foods and beverages businesses and driving high performance. I am confident that he will lead the foods business to the next phase of growth and transformation.”

More From This Section

Mother Dairy

Mother Dairy eyes Rs 20,000 cr in revenue, launches 'pro' range of products

PremiumCampa

Reliance Consumer Products takes its confectionaries to African market

Snap, Snapchat

Snapchat launches creator connect prog; aims to empower Gen Z storytellers

Vedanta

Vedanta board approves appointment of Rajiv Kumar as CEO of aluminium biz

Amazon

Amazon seizes 15 mn counterfeits in 2024, uses AI to fight fake goods

Topics : Hindustan Unilever FMCG

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 8:59 PM IST

Explore News

KKR vs RR Head to HeadMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsRR vs KKR LIVE ScoreCBSE 12 Accountancy Question Paper 2025 Analysis SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon