Mother Dairy targets Rs 20,000 cr in revenue by FY27, ramp up investments

Dairy brand Mother Dairy is targeting a revenue of Rs 20,000 crore by financial year 2027 (FY27) as it continues to identify white spaces and introduce new products to fulfil consumer needs.
The company, on Wednesday, launched a new Pro range of products enriched with protein. Starting with milk enriched with 30 per cent more protein than regular milk, the company will expand the range to curd, set curd, and paneer in the coming three months.
“Studies indicate that 70–80 per cent of Indians do not meet their daily protein requirements, despite protein being available in varied forms and formats. In fact, for many, increasing protein intake often requires the effort of adopting new habits or behaviour,” said Manish Bandlish, managing director, Mother Dairy, during the launch on Wednesday.
The company will start distributing 50,000 litres of this new variant of milk in Delhi-NCR, before it starts to expand it to new cities and increase volumes as the demand grows.
Dairy brands are increasingly strengthening their play in the protein segment. Rival brand Amul has introduced a host of protein-rich products in the last two years as it looks to bite a bigger share of the booming market.
Mother Dairy, meanwhile, aims to record a revenue of Rs 17,500 crore in the current financial year, with a growth rate of 15 per cent from a revenue of Rs 15,037 crore in FY24.
The company is also looking to invest anywhere between Rs 1,400–1,500 crore in the coming two years for expanding its capacities as it looks to increase its pan-India play and reduce dependence on the Delhi-NCR region, while strengthening its presence in other markets.
These new investments will include two new fruits and vegetables processing plants, for its Safal brand, coming up in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, while also expanding capacities at its plants in Nagpur, Mangolpuri in New Delhi, and in Etawah in Uttar Pradesh.
The company is also betting big on the summer season and aims to grow its ice cream business to Rs 650–700 crore this year, from the current Rs 500 crore. Additionally, it will also be launching products like raita and pudina-based buttermilk in the coming months.
“We want to focus on the Indian taste palette instead of introducing western flavours, which will help mass consumption,” Bandlish added.
Speaking about milk prices, Bandlish said the company has no plans to hike prices as supply remains stable. Major rival Amul recently cut prices by Rs 1 per litre.