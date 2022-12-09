JUST IN
OZiva buyout to improve HUL's health and wellbeing in long-run: Analysts
Vadilal Ind soars 10% on board nod to buy 'Vadilal' brand from promoter co
Bulls fancied these 5 auto ancillaries in 2022; charts hint 25% rally ahead
Digispice Technologies tanks 7% as CEO Chandrachur Ghosh resigns
Kalpataru Power rallies 9% on board nod for Rs 99-crore fund raise via NCDs
YES Bank zooms 15% on heavy volume, stock hits 2-year high in weak market
HUL hits 52-week high as company forays into health & wellbeing category
HCL Tech management cautious on revenue growth in FY23; stock plunges 6%
Paytm surges 7% on share buyback plan; board to meet on Dec 13
MARKET LIVE: Sensex sheds 500 pts, Nifty nears 18,450; IT index sinks 3%
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Vadilal Ind soars 10% on board nod to buy 'Vadilal' brand from promoter co
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

OZiva buyout to improve HUL's health and wellbeing in long-run: Analysts

HUL is currently present at the mass end in supplement and wellness space through Horlicks. OZiva & Wellbeing Nutrition acquisitions will help grow presence in the premium segment

Topics
HUL | Hindustan Unilever | Markets

Nikita Vashisht & Rex Cano  |  New Delhi / Mumbai 

HUL

Hindustan Unilever has announced foray into the 'health and well being' segment with the acquisition of 'OZiva' and 'Wellbeing Nutrition'. While the move may not move the needle much on the company's profitability front, the additions signify HUL's clear intent to be an early-entrant and build its H&W franchise in India, analysts said on Friday.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on HUL

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 13:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.