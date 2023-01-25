Doing important transformation with AI: Genpact's Chief Digital Strategist

Global professional services firm Genpact, which reported total revenue of $1.11 billion in Q3FY24, has generated $510 million from its Data-Tech-AI services segment. Sanjay Srivastava, Chief Digital Strategist, in an interview with Sourabh Lele says the company has trained over 58,000 people in data analytics and artificial intelligence so far. Here are some edited excerpts from the interview: