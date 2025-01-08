Business Standard

Hyundai introduces new variants, features upgrades for popular models

Hyundai introduces new variants, features upgrades for popular models

The new offerings come at a time when Hyundai has recorded its highest-ever yearly domestic sales of 6,05,433 units

Anjali Singh Mumbai
Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

As India’s car market trends towards premiumisation, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced new variants and feature upgrades for three of its popular models: Venue, Verna, and Grand i10 NIOS.
 
The new offerings come as Hyundai celebrates its highest-ever yearly domestic sales of 6,05,433 units in 2024, marking a three-year streak of consistent growth. Including exports, total sales stood at 7,64,119 units, with SUVs like the Creta contributing 67.6 per cent to domestic sales. The Creta achieved its highest-ever domestic sales of 1,86,919 units, highlighting the growing preference for SUVs in India.
 
The updated Hyundai Venue now includes a new variant, the Kappa 1.2 l MPi Petrol SX Executive MT, featuring a smart electric sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Existing variants also see upgrades such as rear cameras, wireless chargers, and smart keys in select trims. Prices start at Rs 9.28 lakh (ex-showroom).
 
 
In the Hyundai Verna lineup, two new variants—the 1.5 l Turbo GDi Petrol S(O) DCT and 1.5 l MPi Petrol S IVT—have been introduced. These trims include features such as a smart electric sunroof, wireless smartphone charging, and paddle shifters. Additionally, the Verna’s existing S MT variant now comes equipped with a sunroof. Prices start at Rs 12.37 lakh (ex-showroom). 
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna

The compact Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS has been enhanced with the introduction of the 1.2 l Kappa Petrol Sports (O) variant, available in both manual and automatic transmissions. This variant includes features such as an 8-inch touchscreen display, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and fully automatic temperature control, with prices starting at Rs 7.72 lakh (ex-showroom).
 
Commenting on the upgrades, Tarun Garg, whole-time director and chief operating officer, Hyundai Motor India, said, “The latest product updates on our three key models reflect Hyundai’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology, premium design, and exceptional performance. We are confident that these enhancements will resonate with our customers and elevate their driving experience.”

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

