Hyundai Motor's total sales rise by 3.5% to 58,201 units in April

The company's domestic wholesales last month rose by 13 per cent to 49,701 units as compared with 44,001 units in the year-ago period

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Hyundai

Hyundai

1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 3:04 PM IST
Hyundai Motor India on Monday said its total sales increased by 3.5 per cent to 58,201 units in April.

The automaker had dispatched 56,201 units in April 2022.

The company's domestic wholesales last month rose by 13 per cent to 49,701 units as compared with 44,001 units in the year-ago period.

Exports, however, declined to 8,500 units last month from 12,200 units in April 2022.

"This strong growth has been backed by an overwhelming response to the recently launched all-new Verna that has more than doubled its volumes from its earlier version," Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg said in a statement.

The automaker looks to carry forward this momentum with a soon-to-be-launched SUV, Hyundai Exter, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hyundai Hyundai Motors Auto sales

First Published: May 01 2023 | 3:26 PM IST

Hyundai Motor's total sales rise by 3.5% to 58,201 units in April

