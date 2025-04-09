Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zepto nears $4 bn annualised GOV, reduces operating cash flow burn by 50%

Zepto nears $4 bn annualised GOV, reduces operating cash flow burn by 50%

In the past 3 months, the company has also reduced its EBITDA, excluding ESOPs, and OCF burn by 50 per cent

Zepto

Zepto’s definition of GOV includes the selling price of fruits and vegetables as well as other income sources such as subscription fees and advertisements (Photo: Reuters)

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Within three months of announcing that its annualised gross order value (GOV) had touched $3 billion (around Rs 24,500 crore), Zepto co-founder and chief executive officer Aadit Palicha on Wednesday said the quick commerce unicorn is now inching closer to a $4 billion GOV.
 
During this period, the company has also reduced its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda), excluding employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs), and operating cash flow (OCF) burn by 50 per cent.
 
“Zepto is getting close to $4 billion in annualised GOV, which represents nearly 300 per cent year-on-year growth (and close to 30 per cent growth since my last update in January). More importantly, we have reduced Ebitda (excl. ESOPs) and OCF burn by 50 per cent even as we grew meaningfully during the last three months,” Palicha wrote in a social media post.
 
 
“We are confident in being within touching distance of Ebitda (excl. ESOPs) and OCF breakeven within a few months (with a large net cash buffer still on the balance sheet),” he added.
 
Palicha noted that, like the dark stores launched over the past three years, the company’s newly launched dark stores are also on track to achieve Ebitda breakeven.

In his January post, Palicha had said: “In April 2024, we shared with Goldman Sachs in a research note that Zepto had crossed $1 billion in annualised GOV. Eight months later, in January 2025, we are now at approximately $3 billion in annualised GOV.”
 
Zepto’s definition of GOV includes the selling price of fruits and vegetables as well as other income sources such as subscription fees and advertisements, Palicha explained. 
Not only Zepto, but the GOVs of all the quick commerce players have been growing fast. In the first nine months of FY25, Blinkit's GOV stood at Rs 18,853 crores, marking a 123 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise. On the other hand, Swiggy Instamart reported an 88 per cent Y-o-Y rise in GOV to Rs 3,907 crores.
 

Topics : Zepto EBITDA Chief executive officer

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

