Tata Motors Group global wholesales dip 3% in Q4; JLR shows mixed trend

JLR's wholesale volumes in North America saw a significant 14.4 per cent jump in the fourth quarter, with Chinese wholesale volumes falling by 29.4 per cent, Europe by 10.9 per cent

Anjali Singh
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

Tata Motors Group reported a 3 per cent year-on-year decline in global wholesales for the fourth quarter of FY25, with total volumes at 3,66,177 units, including its luxury arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). The drop was driven by a slowdown in both commercial and passenger vehicle segments, according to a company statement released on Tuesday.
 
Wholesales of Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles, including Tata Daewoo (wholly owned South Korean subsidiary), stood at 1,07,765 units in Q4 FY25, down 3 per cent compared to the same period last year. Passenger vehicle wholesales, which include electric vehicles, also fell 6 per cent year-on-year to 1,46,999 units globally. 
 
 
However, Jaguar Land Rover provided a contrasting picture, registering a marginal 1 per cent increase in global wholesales to 1,11,413 vehicles in Q4 FY25. Within JLR, Land Rover performed strongly with wholesales of 1,04,343 units, while Jaguar wholesales stood at 7,070 units for the quarter. These JLR figures do not include volumes from CJLR, the joint venture between JLR and Chery Automobiles in China. However, the company’s retail performance painted a different picture. Retail sales dropped 5.1 per cent in Q4 to 1,08,232 units, despite the slight uptick in wholesales.
 
JLR's wholesale volumes in North America saw a significant 14.4 per cent jump in the fourth quarter, with Chinese wholesale volumes falling by 29.4 per cent, Europe by 10.9 per cent, and the United Kingdom remaining flat at 0.8 per cent. However, the positive momentum could be short-lived as the company faces headwinds in its most crucial market, the United States, following President Donald Trump's declaration of a 25 per cent tariff on automobile imports.
 
On the same day, Tata Motors shares rose by 1.56 per cent, ending the day’s trade at Rs 588.90 apiece. 
 

