Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 01:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / ICICI Bank gets ₹49 crore GST demand over alleged short payment of tax

ICICI Bank gets ₹49 crore GST demand over alleged short payment of tax

The bank will take appropriate steps, including contesting the order through a further appeal within prescribed timelines

ICICI Bank

The bank was in the process of evaluating the contents of the order, which had resulted in a delay in the disclosure. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ICICI Bank on Wednesday said tax authorities have slapped a demand notice of Rs 49.11 crore on it for alleged short payment of GST.

In a regulatory filing, ICICI Bank said, on September 15, 2025, it received an order in appeal under section 107 of the West Bengal Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, from Additional Commissioner of Revenue (Appeals), West Bengal, raising a demand amounting to Rs 49.11 crore (tax Rs 23.52 crore interest Rs 23.23 crore and penalty Rs 2.35 crore).

The aforesaid order in appeal includes an issue relating to GST demand on services provided by banks to customers maintaining specified minimum balances in their accounts. In the past, the bank had received show cause notices (SCNs) and order(s) on the same issue from various tax authorities, it said.

 

While the bank has filed writ petition (s) against the SCNs, since the aggregate/cumulative amount involved in the above crosses the materiality threshold, this matter is being reported, it said.

The bank will take appropriate steps, including contesting the order through a further appeal within prescribed timelines, it said.

The bank was in the process of evaluating the contents of the order, which had resulted in a delay in the disclosure, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

KPI Green Energy

KPI Green Energy to raise $363 million from SBI, says CFO Salim Yahoo

Funding, Fund raising, Funding round

BeyondSquare raises $4 mn from Avant Global to expand FinAlyzer reach

Rajesh Yabaji

Stuck in traffic, potholes: Startup exits Bengaluru's ORR after 9 years

Nayara

Govt clears ships for Nayara fuel supply, dollar trade limits remain

Adani Ports, Adani Group, Gautam Adani

Adani Group to invest additional ₹30,000 cr to expand domestic ports ops

Topics : GST ICICI Bank ICICI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOWorld Athletics Championship 2025Top Stocks To BuyPM Modi 75th BirthdayLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon