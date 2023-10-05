close
Sensex (0.62%)
65631.57 + 405.53
Nifty (0.56%)
19545.75 + 109.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.63%)
5892.45 + 37.00
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
40046.00 -1.50
Nifty Bank (0.57%)
44213.35 + 249.30
Heatmap

Sentro Group acquires stake in Russian bank, eyes rupee-ruble trade

Sentro Group on Thursday said it has acquired a majority stake in a Russian bank, World of Privileges, for an undisclosed sum.

stocks, india inc, stock option, markets, trading, investment, stake, psu, disinvestment, selling, employees, workers, shares, company, firms, BSE, exchange, earnings, results, profit, loss, dividend payout, tax

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 9:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sentro Group on Thursday said it has acquired a majority stake in a Russian bank, World of Privileges, for an undisclosed sum.
The acquisition of 50.001 per cent ownership in the 29-year-old, post-Soviet era lender is aimed at facilitating rupee-ruble trade, as per an official statement.
The group said it is eyeing to ease transactions between the two countries, as trade and commerce grows with India becoming a preferred supplier of goods for Russia.
"We wish to partner with Indian banks and other financial institutions for mutual Nostro/Vostro accounts, and the bank wants to expand its services through broker licence, targeting retail investor from Russia to invest in Indian market through FPI licence and other legal methods, the group's Founder and Chairman Naveen Rao said.
The vision is to support the ruble/rupee payments for Russians visiting India and Indians travelling to Russia, using Indian and Russian settlement systems like UPI, RU pay card, another senior official said.
At present, the bank is engaged in providing services to CIS countries nationals, and wishes to expand in India, CIS, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Also Read

Russia central bank jacks up key interest rate by 350 basis points to 12%

Rupee ends at record low vs dollar as US Treasury yields hit 15-year high

Ruble slides past 100 against dollar, Kremlin censures central bank

Vladimir Putin now turns to ruble and ballot to shore up authority

Pine Labs partners ICICI Bank to enable Digital Rupee on PoS terminals

Banking fintech MobiKwik posts second quarter of PAT at Rs 5 crore

Godrej Consumer registers mid-single-digit volume growth for Jul-Sep

Adani Wilmar volume growth in double-digit in in July-September quarter

Amazon India creates over 100k job opportunities ahead of festival sale

Oyo Hotels in talks with Apollo to refinance $660 million loan: Report

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Russia Rupee UAE economy

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 9:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindu Marriage ActLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesENG vs NZ Live Score, World Cup 2023Google Pixel 8 Series LaunchAsian Games 2023 October 05 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyMS Dhoni New Hairstyle

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of GeorgiaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out hereCricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrestPM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon