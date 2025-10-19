Sunday, October 19, 2025 | 04:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ICICI Bank, Tata Memorial to build ₹625 cr cancer facility in Navi Mumbai

The facility, funded through ICICI Bank's CSR arm, will house advanced radiation equipment and serve thousands of cancer patients annually at Tata Memorial's Navi Mumbai campus

ICICI Bank, in collaboration with Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), has started construction of a new cancer care building at TMC’s Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. It will be named the ‘ICICI Foundation Block for Radiation Oncology’, and construction is expected to be completed by 2027.
 
The project is funded through the bank’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) contribution of Rs 625 crore. The facility will have radiation therapy centres equipped with cutting-edge cancer treatment technologies. This forms part of the bank’s larger commitment of Rs 1,800 crore to TMC for setting up three state-of-the-art cancer care buildings — one each at Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra, Mullanpur (New Chandigarh) in Punjab, and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.
 
 
Advanced cancer care infrastructure
 
The 11-storey building, with a ground floor and two basements, will span 3.4 lakh square feet. It will house 12 state-of-the-art Linear Accelerators (LINACs) and other advanced cancer care equipment. LINACs deliver precise radiation to cancer cells, thereby minimising damage to surrounding healthy tissues.
 
The facility will serve around 7,200 patients with radiation therapies annually, offering over 200,000 radiation sessions. In addition, the block will provide outpatient department (OPD) consultations and diagnostics to 25,000 new patients each year. It is expected to be completed by 2027.

