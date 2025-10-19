Sunday, October 19, 2025 | 02:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / RBL Bank eyes wealth management after Emirates NBD acquires 60% stake

RBL Bank eyes wealth management after Emirates NBD acquires 60% stake

The deal is the latest in a series of cross-border deals in India this year as India seeks to attract foreign investment and strengthen the country's midsize banks

RBL Bank

RBL Bank hopes to get the first installment of funding in five to seven months. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's RBL Bank sees an opportunity to start a wealth management business after Emirates NBD buys a 60 per cent stake for $3 billion, Chief Executive R Subramaniakumar said on Sunday. 
The Middle Eastern bank will invest ₹26,853 crore ($3.05 billion) in the private lender through a preferential issue of shares in the deal announced on Saturday, the largest cross-border acquisition in the Indian financial sector. 
The deal is the latest in a series of cross-border deals in India this year as India seeks to attract foreign investment and strengthen the country's midsize banks. Months earlier Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp moved to buy up to 25 per cent of Yes Bank. 
 
"We aspire to become a large bank post-investment from Emirates NBD," Subramaniakumar told a press conference.
He said RBL's management will remain through the transition period. 

Also Read

RBL Bank

Emirates NBD to invest $3 bn in RBL Bank for up to 60% controlling stake

RBL Bank

RBL Bank's ₹26,853 crore deal with Emirates NBD marks record FDI in banking

RBL Bank

RBL Bank to explore equity fund raise during October 18 board meet

RBL Bank

RBL Bank rallies 5%, hits over 5-year high on Emirates NBD stake buy report

RBL Bank

RBL Bank says reports of Emirates NBD Bank stake buy 'incorrect'

RBL Bank hopes to get the first installment of funding in five to seven months, said Jaydeep Iyer, the bank's chief strategy officer. He said the merger will be effective from April and RBL will be a listed subsidiary of Emirates NBD. 
India allows 74 per cent foreign investment in private banks but limits shareholdings of any single foreign institution to 15 per cent unless the regulator, the Reserve Bank of India, grants an exemption. The RBI has informally communicated its backing for the ENBD deal, sources told Reuters last week. 
ENBD is expected to launch an open offer for additional shares from retail shareholders ahead of a preferential issue, Iyer said.
After the acquisition, RBL Bank's capital adequacy ratio will be 40 per cent, he said.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

WeWork

InGovern says WeWork India has resolved governance issues post IPO

gavel

NCLT admits insolvency case against EV firm Blu-Smart Mobility Tech

Salesforce

BFSI, retail, manufacturing to drive Salesforce growth: South Asia CEO

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

Reliance to commence solar power generation from Kutch project in H1 FY27

drugs, pharma

Glenmark, Dr Reddy's recall products in US over manufacturing issues: USFDA

Topics : RBL Bank Stake sale Wealth Management

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

IND vs AUS 1st ODI LIVEInd vs Eng Women's World Cup 2025 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st ODI Pitch ReportMeesho IPOBank HolidayEternal Q2 ResultsDiwali First aid guideOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon