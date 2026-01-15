IHCL acquires 51% stake in Brij Hotels, strengthens boutique play

Brij Hospitality Private Limited has a portfolio of 22 hotels, including 11 hotels under development. It recorded revenue of Rs 62.31 crore in the financial year 2025, up from Rs 51.35 crore in the year-ago period. Occupancies for the group range between 48 and 50 per cent.

“We expect Brij to clock Rs 100 crore in revenue in the next financial year, with an EBITDAR (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation and rent) margin of 40 per cent. The brand complements our boutique brand Tree of Life. The luxury boutique segment is a very fragmented market, and we are starting our consolidation process in the space,” Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and chief executive officer, IHCL, told Business Standard.

Chhatwal further said the company is open to acquiring more brands to strengthen its presence in the segment.

“We are excited to partner with IHCL to shape the future of boutique hospitality. Together, we will bring IHCL’s tradition of excellence with Brij’s experiential, design-led approach to craft meaningful journeys and build the first truly global Indian boutique hospitality brand,” said Udit Kumar, co-founder, Brij Hospitality.

Speaking about expansion, co-founder Anant Apurv Kumar said, “We are very selective but are looking for storied locations, which are not more than three hours away from an airport.”

As travellers lean towards experiential travel, Kumar said the group is also looking to strengthen its presence in religious tourism destinations such as Tirupati, Vrindavan and Ayodhya.