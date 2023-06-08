close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

IHCL signs its first hotel in Kumbalgarh under the SeleQtions brand

We are delighted to partner with Kumbalgarh Yatri Niwas Pvt Ltd for this hotel, said Suma Venkatesh

BS Web Team New Delhi
Hotel

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 8:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company, on Thursday announced the signing of its first hotel in Kumbalgarh, Rajasthan. This is a conversion and will be rebranded an IHCL – SeleQtions hotel after extensive renovations.
“The signing of this SeleQtions hotel at Kumbalgarh is yet another addition to IHCL’s extensive portfolio in Rajasthan,” said Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President - Real Estate & Development, IHCL.

“It will open a new circuit of Udaipur – Kumbhalgarh – Jodhpur, as also augment our pilgrim offerings being proximate to the Ranakpur Jain temple and the Srinathji Nathdwara temple. We are delighted to partner with Kumbalgarh Yatri Niwas Pvt Ltd for this hotel,” he added.
Jitendra Mehta, managing director, Kumbalgarh Yatri Niwas Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are thrilled to partner with IHCL to bring the SeleQtions brand to Kumbalgarh. We believe this partnership will have a positive impact on the tourism potential of the region, and we are confident that it will help attract more visitors to this beautiful part of Rajasthan.”

The 176-key hotel, spread over 11 acres is situated adjacent to the seasonal Lake Lakhela with panoramic views of the Aravali Hills.
It is located within walking distance of the Kumbalgarh Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Also Read

At 100 in 3 years, IHCL arm eyes 500 luxury homestays by FY 2026

Stocks to watch: Maruti, Bajaj Finance, Glenmark Pharma, IHCL, Raymond

From SBI to IHCL: 23 stocks brokerages are betting for 2023

Some of the world's richest people exposed to Adani rout, market turmoil

Tata Group's IHCL debuts in Ayodhya, signs deal to build 2 luxury hotels

Top-deck Indian IT companies need to rightsize bench size: Experts

India Inc's profit-to-GDP ratio dips slightly in FY23; financial pie up

Piramal Enterprises looks at sustained growth, profitability: Chairman

Inox Wind bags 100 MW wind power project from ABEnergia Renewables

Blue Dart Express appoints Sudha Pai as CFO with effect from Sept 1


It will house an all-day diner and a bar. The hotel is ideally suited for destination weddings with over 14,000 sq feet of banquet space and a choice of lushly landscaped open-air venues. Other recreation facilities will include a spa, swimming pool, and fitness centre. The hotel is slated to open in early 2024.
Kumbhalgarh is famous for Kumbhalgarh Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage site, also known as the “The Great Wall of India” second longest in the world.

With the addition of this, IHCL has 23 hotels across Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger in Rajasthan, including 9 under development.
Topics : IHCL rajasthan BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 8:18 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Top-deck Indian IT companies need to rightsize bench size: Experts

IT companies
4 min read

India Inc's profit-to-GDP ratio dips slightly in FY23; financial pie up

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

Piramal Enterprises looks at sustained growth, profitability: Chairman

ajay piramal, piramal enterprise
3 min read

Most Popular

LIC raises Tech Mahindra stake by 2 pts via open-market acquisition to 8.8%

LIC
1 min read

4x4 war goes off-road: Maruti's Jimny has foot on lifestyle SUV throttle

Suzuki Jimny
3 min read

Tata Motors looking to increase localisation of electric vehicles to 85%

Tata Motors
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon