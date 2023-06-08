IHCL signs its first hotel in Kumbalgarh under the SeleQtions brand



“The signing of this SeleQtions hotel at Kumbalgarh is yet another addition to IHCL’s extensive portfolio in Rajasthan,” said Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President - Real Estate & Development, IHCL. Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company, on Thursday announced the signing of its first hotel in Kumbalgarh, Rajasthan. This is a conversion and will be rebranded an IHCL – SeleQtions hotel after extensive renovations.



Jitendra Mehta, managing director, Kumbalgarh Yatri Niwas Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are thrilled to partner with IHCL to bring the SeleQtions brand to Kumbalgarh. We believe this partnership will have a positive impact on the tourism potential of the region, and we are confident that it will help attract more visitors to this beautiful part of Rajasthan.” “It will open a new circuit of Udaipur – Kumbhalgarh – Jodhpur, as also augment our pilgrim offerings being proximate to the Ranakpur Jain temple and the Srinathji Nathdwara temple. We are delighted to partner with Kumbalgarh Yatri Niwas Pvt Ltd for this hotel,” he added.



It is located within walking distance of the Kumbalgarh Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The 176-key hotel, spread over 11 acres is situated adjacent to the seasonal Lake Lakhela with panoramic views of the Aravali Hills.

Kumbhalgarh is famous for Kumbhalgarh Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage site, also known as the “The Great Wall of India” second longest in the world. It will house an all-day diner and a bar. The hotel is ideally suited for destination weddings with over 14,000 sq feet of banquet space and a choice of lushly landscaped open-air venues. Other recreation facilities will include a spa, swimming pool, and fitness centre. The hotel is slated to open in early 2024.

With the addition of this, IHCL has 23 hotels across Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger in Rajasthan, including 9 under development.