Blue Dart Express appoints Sudha Pai as CFO with effect from Sept 1



In a regulatory filing, the company said, “Sudha Pai, is a qualified cost accountant, currently working as chief financial officer, in DHL Global Forwarding, India, a DHL group company.” Logistics company Blue Dart Express Ltd, on Thursday, appointed Sudha Pai as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company. She will assume charge as CFO with effect from 1 September, 2023.



Sudha Pai is part of the senior management team at DHL Global Forwarding, with direct reporting to Regional CFO and dotted line to the Country CEO. She also held the responsibility as finance director Ezyhaul India Pvt Ltd, CFO & compliance officer of DHL Logistics Pvt Ltd (Freight Forwarding division), heading finance for Rs 8,000 crore turnover with 4 major divisions and over 800 employees strength.



VN Iyer is BSc (Statistics) and qualified cost accountant with more than three decades of experience in accounts, finance, taxation, treasury operations, financial analysis, internal controls framework. He was deputed as CFO of Blue Dart Aviation Ltd for five years and has exposure in Aviation Finance as well. The company also appointed VN Iyer as group chief financial officer (Group CFO) of the company with effect from 1 September, 2023.

Also Read Twitter removes legacy blue ticks for thousands; all you need to know 39 years of Operation Bluestar: What happened in Punjab and the aftermath Have a Twitter blue tick? Buy a Blue subscription or lose it from April 1 Twitter Blue plans announced in India: Pay Rs 900 per month for blue tick To pay or not to pay: Media cos split over buying $1,000 Twitter blue tick Tata Power Renewable Energy arm to set up 966 MW project for Tata Steel Zomato deletes ad depicting Lagaan character 'Kachra' as recyclable items API manufacturing facility in Bangalore receives GMP certificate: Biocon Torrent Power raises Rs 600 cr through non-convertible debentures RBI warns tech firms against unauthorised trading platforms on app stores



In May, Blue Dart Express Ltd posted an over 49 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 69.44 crore in the March quarter on account of increased expenses. Shares of Blue Dart Express, on Thursday, ended marginally higher at Rs 6,422.40 on BSE.



While the company's total expenses rose to Rs 1,128.59 crore as against Rs 986.27 crore a year ago. It had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 136.97 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a BSE filing. Its total income rose to Rs 1,225.22 crore from Rs 1,169.52 crore in the January-March period of FY22.

The company has also approved an interim dividend of Rs 30 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23. "We continue to maintain our focus on operational improvements and productivity enhancements, which led to growth.

