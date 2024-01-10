IiAS recommends 'against' vote for Adani Green preferential issue

Proxy advisory firm Institutional Investors Advisory Services (IiAS) in a voting guidance for Adani Green Energy has recommended investors to vote against the company’s proposed preferential issue worth Rs 9,350 crore. IiAS said, it does not support the choice of warrants as against equity bought upfront for the fund infusion.

In December, Adani Green announced a preferential issuance of warrants to its promoters for a sum of Rs 9,350 crore at a per share price of Rs 1,480.75. The company is seeking shareholder approval for this proposal through an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) scheduled for January 18 and through e-voting between January 14 and January 17.

An email query sent to Adani Green on Wednesday remained unanswered at the time of writing this story.

IiAS in its report, said, they do not support the issue of warrants to promoters, “Since it allows them to ride the stock price for 18 months.” Part of its announcement in December, Adani Green said each warrant, will be convertible into, or exchangeable for, one fully paid-up equity share of the company, which may be exercised in one or more tranches during a period of 18 months commencing from the date of allotment. The minimum amount of Rs. 370.19 (per warrant), which is equivalent to 25 per cent of the Warrants Issue Price shall be paid at the time of subscription and allotment of each warrant.

The IiAS voting recommendation note added, “Subsequently, if the promoters decide not to subscribe to the remaining 75 per cent, it could have material implications for the company’s debt repayment/capex plans.”

The note encouraged Adani Green promoters to instead participate in a preferential issue of equity, “where the equity is brought in upfront, rather than through the warrants route,” the note said.

The preferential issue is also crucial as it is part of Adani Green’s debt repayment plan. Earlier this week, Adani Green presented a redemption plan for its $750 million Holdco bond up for repayment in September this year. Part of the redemption plan included $281 million as proceeds from the initial tranche of the proposed promoter preferential allotment.

IiAS in its note further said, “While we understand that company’s bonds aggregating USD 750 million are set to mature in September 2024, the need to infuse funds in the form of warrants, as against equity, is unclear.”