Pinewood Systems, Braithwaite partner to develop 500 MW solar project

Pinewood Systems on Wednesday announced that it has plans to develop a 500 MW solar power project in Maharashtra in partnership with state-owned Braithwaite & Co.

While Pinewood Systems is an active investor in the renewable energy sector in India, Braithwaite & Co comes under Ministry of Railways.

In a statement, Pinewood Systems said it has formed an executive team to develop the project.

"We are dedicated to delivering a sustainable and impactful solution to meet the renewal energy demands of Maharashtra, in line with our commitment to clean and renewable energy sources," Pinewood Systems Chairman Satish Jha said.

According to the statement, the primary objective is to adhere to the timeline set by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL).