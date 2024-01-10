Sensex (    %)
                        
Pinewood Systems, Braithwaite partner to develop 500 MW solar project

While Pinewood Systems is an active investor in the renewable energy sector in India, Braithwaite & Co comes under Ministry of Railways

solar projects

According to the statement, the primary objective is to adhere to the timeline set by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

Pinewood Systems on Wednesday announced that it has plans to develop a 500 MW solar power project in Maharashtra in partnership with state-owned Braithwaite & Co.
While Pinewood Systems is an active investor in the renewable energy sector in India, Braithwaite & Co comes under Ministry of Railways.
In a statement, Pinewood Systems said it has formed an executive team to develop the project.
"We are dedicated to delivering a sustainable and impactful solution to meet the renewal energy demands of Maharashtra, in line with our commitment to clean and renewable energy sources," Pinewood Systems Chairman Satish Jha said.
According to the statement, the primary objective is to adhere to the timeline set by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pinewood solar power solar projects energy sector

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

