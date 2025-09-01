Monday, September 01, 2025 | 06:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IIFL Home revamps leadership, names new biz and HR heads after CEO exit

IIFL Home revamps leadership, names new biz and HR heads after CEO exit

IIFL Home Finance has reshuffled its top management after CEO Monu Ratra's resignation, appointing Ajay Sachdeva as group chief business officer and Aarti Marwaha Upadhyay as CHRO

IIFL Home to issue up to Rs 1,000 cr of retail bonds at 8.2-8.75% interest

The home loan portfolio grew by 14 per cent year on year to Rs 32,017 crore at the end of June 2025 from Rs 28,089 crore a year earlier.

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

Close on the heels of its chief executive’s resignation, IIFL Home Finance has rejigged its top management and made two new appointments in business operations and human resources. Monu Ratra, executive director and chief executive officer (CEO) of IIFL Home Finance, announced his resignation last month.
 
The company has appointed Ajay Sachdeva as group chief business officer and Aarti Marwaha Upadhyay as chief human resources officer (CHRO). These strategic appointments reinforce its commitment to accelerating growth while fostering a purpose-driven, people-first culture, the company said in a statement. IIFL Home Finance is a subsidiary of listed IIFL Finance Ltd.
 
 
According to company sources, these are newly created positions. Previously, there was no one designated as chief business officer or chief human resources officer. 
 
Sachdeva was earlier associated with Axis Bank as head, distribution and transformation – home loans. He will be responsible for driving business strategy, expanding distribution, enhancing sales productivity and deepening customer engagement. Upadhyay, the new CHRO, was with Devyani International as chief people officer. She will lead talent management, leadership development, employee engagement, diversity and inclusion, and cultural transformation initiatives.
 
IIFL Finance, the parent company, has also made fresh appointments, including K S Praveen as head, audit assurance, and Binay Mishra as head, legal.
 
The home loan portfolio grew by 14 per cent year on year to Rs 32,017 crore at the end of June 2025 from Rs 28,089 crore a year earlier. The company has adopted a strategy to reduce and recover from its high-risk portfolio, according to a filing with the BSE.

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

