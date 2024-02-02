In 2 days, Paytm erases $2 bn in market value as RBI action spooks market

Paytm’s shares plunged 20 per cent for a second day, continuing a slump triggered by India’s central bank banning much of its business.



Regulatory troubles for the digital payments giant are mounting after the Reserve Bank of India ordered its unit Paytm Payments Bank Ltd. to stop many of its activities, citing persistent non-compliance and supervisory concerns. A conference call held after market hours on Thursday failed to inspire investor confidence. At least five brokerages, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc., downgraded the stock to sell.